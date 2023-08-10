Summary Terms and Conditions

Get 5 LITRES (6 MONTHS’ WORTH) of Ecover DETERGENT AND fabric softener EACH when you purchase a selected LG Washing Machine or Washer Dryer.

BACKGROUND

Save energy on LG A-rated washing machines, when compared with LG B to D rated washing machines

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the mainland UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 5th July 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 15th August 2023.

Promotion: during the Promotion Period, purchase one or more of LG’s selected washing machines or washer dryers (listed below) from a participating retailer and receive 5 litres of Ecover detergent and 5 litres of Ecover fabric softener per machine (registration and eligibility requirements detailed below).

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter: .

Claim Deadline: 23:59PM on 15th September 2023.

ELIGIBILITY

· This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

· Purchase a qualifying product (listed below) and receive 5 litres of Ecover detergent and 5 litres of fabric softener. See table below for qualifying products.

· Purchase is necessary via participating retailers (listed below) in-store or online. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

· To claim your Ecover detergent and fabric softener, participants must purchase a genuine and new qualifying product from a participating retailer (as detailed below) during the Promotional Period (00:01 GMT on the 5th July 2023 and 23:59 GMT on the 15th August inclusive) AND register their claim online by 23:59 GMT 15th September 2023.

· Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

· Claims must be submitted by participants fully and correctly registering online, at https://www.lg.com/uk/claim/lg-ecover by 23:59PM on the 15th September 2023. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email, postal address and any other requested information; including the serial numbers of the qualifying product, place of purchase, together with a scanned copy of their purchase receipt or online invoice. Participants will then receive an email confirming that their claim has been received (which may take up to 24 hours). Once validated/invalidated, participants will receive a further email confirmation of the same (which may take up to 10 working days).

· The Promotion is subject to availability while stocks last. The Promoter will not be liable for the failure of retailers to fulfil orders of qualifying products during the Promotional Period.

· The Promoter will not process any claims received after the closing date for receipt of claims of 23:59 GMT on the 15th September 2023. The Promoter will not process claims which are in its opinion incomplete or illegible. The Promoter will not be responsible for claims delayed or not successfully received.

· Only one claim per qualifying product purchased may be made.

· Claims relating to non-qualifying products or qualifying products purchased before or after this Promotion Period will be deemed invalid.

· The Promoter shall not be responsible for any unauthorised retailer purporting to be a participating retailer of this Promotion.

· The Promoter shall not accept claims from marketplace sellers including but not limited to eBay, Amazon and Tesco marketplaces, save only for participating national retailers’ official marketplace stores (as listed below).

CLAIM PROCESS

· To claim your free products as part of this promotion, following your purchase, please complete the online claim form at https://www.lg.com/uk/claim/lg-ecover by 23:59pm on the 15th September 2023. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email, postal address, place of purchase and any other requested information; including the serial numbers of the qualifying product, together with a readable scanned copy of their purchase receipt, or online invoice. Please ensure your purchase receipt includes the retailer name, the model number, the purchase price of the qualifying product and the date of purchase as the details will be required when completing the claim form.

· Once your claim is validated (which may take up to 10 working days upon submission of your claim), you will receive an email confirmation of the same. Thereafter, your claim will be processed and your Ecover detergent and fabric softener will be delivered latest by 30th November 2023. In the event that the process is delayed, the Promoter will inform you of the updated delivery dates.

· The Promoter reserves the right to undertake any such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including (but not limited to) requesting further verification as to proof of purchase, identity, age and any other details required for the purposes of this Promotion. In the event the participants information is linked to fraud or abuse of these or any other terms and conditions their claim will be rejected.

· If a participant returns or cancels the purchase of their qualifying product of a qualifying product prior to submitting a claim, the participant is not eligible to make a claim. If a participant returns or cancels the qualifying product to the respective participating retailer after submitting a claim, the participating retailers return policy will apply and the claim will be invalid.

· The Promoter reserves the right to check with participating retailers whether a qualifying product has been returned or the order cancelled and by submitting a claim the participant provides consent to the Promoter to do so.

QUALIFYING PRODUCTS

Qualifying Washing Machines and washer dryers

Washing Machines:

F4V1112BTSA

F4V1112WTSA

F4Y913BCTA1

F6V1110BTSA

F4Y913WCTA1

F6V1110WTSA

F4Y909WCTN3

FH4G1BCS2

F4V1012BTSE

F4V1012WTSE

F6V1010BTSE

F6V1010WTSE

F6V1009BTSE

F6V1009WTSE

F4Y711BBTA1

F4Y711WBTA1

F6V910RTSA

F6V910BTSA

F4Y710BBTA1

F6V910WTSA

F6V909BTSA

F4Y709WBTA1

F6V909WTSA

F4Y713BBTN1

F4Y711BBTN1

F4V910BTSE

F4V910WTSE

F4V909WTSA

F4V909BTSE

F4Y709WBTN1

F4V909WTSE

F2Y709BBTN1

F2Y709WBTN1

F2Y708WBTN0

F4V710STSH

F4V710WTSH

F4V510SSEH

F4V510WSEH

F4Y511GBLA1

F4Y511WWNA1

F4Y509GBNA1

F4Y509WWNA1

F4Y513WWLN1

F4Y511WBLN1

F4A510GBLN1

F4A510WWLN1

F4C510GBTN1

F4C510WBTN1

F4Y510GBLN1

F4Y510WBLN1

F2A509GBLN1

F2C509GBTN1

F2Y509WBLN1

F2Y508WBLN0

Washer Dryers:

LSWD100E

WT1210BBTN1

FWY937BCTA1

FWY937WCTA1

FWY996BCTN4

FWY996WCTN4

FWY916BBTN1

FWY916WBTN1

FWY706GBTN1

FWY706WWTN1

FWY606GBLN1

FWY606WWLN1

FWY696GBLN1

FWY696WWLN1

FWY384WWLN0

All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products; products imported from outside the EEA or products which are counterfeit or infringe the intellectual property rights of LG Electronics in any way will not qualify for this Promotion.

PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:

· The retailers participating in this Promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:

LG.com

AO

Currys

John Lewis

Argos

Harvey Norman

Costco

Hughes

RGB Direct

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

Reliant

Euronics UK and their agents

Crampton & Moore

Marks Electrical

Vaughans

Sonic Direct

Euronics Ireland

Powercity Ireland

DID Ireland

Dominic Smith Electrical Expert Ireland

Callaghans Electricals Ireland

Selected independent retailers

LG reserves the right to add or remove to/from this list of Participating Retailers.

DATA PROTECTION

The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion as set out within these Terms and Conditions by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

· The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all claims to protect itself against fraudulent, invalid or repetitive claims including, without limitation, to require the participant to prove that it did not return the product within the return period as stipulated by each participating retailer’s terms and conditions from the date of purchase. Claims for returned products, those made in bad faith or fraudulent entries or claims that otherwise do not meet these Terms and Conditions will be invalidated.

· Should the Ecover detergent and fabric softener be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute them for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter reserves the right of full discretion over all claims submitted.

· The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this promotion at any time.

· The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.

· By participating in this Promotion, the participant will be deemed to have read and accepted these Terms and Conditions.

· The Promotion and these Terms and Conditions are governed by English Law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

· LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.