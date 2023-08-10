We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
LG’s Ecover promotion on selected UK variant LG products.
Summary Terms and Conditions
Get 5 LITRES (6 MONTHS’ WORTH) of Ecover DETERGENT AND fabric softener EACH when you purchase a selected LG Washing Machine or Washer Dryer.
BACKGROUND
Save energy on LG A-rated washing machines, when compared with LG B to D rated washing machines
Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the mainland UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.
Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 5th July 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 15th August 2023.
Promotion: during the Promotion Period, purchase one or more of LG’s selected washing machines or washer dryers (listed below) from a participating retailer and receive 5 litres of Ecover detergent and 5 litres of Ecover fabric softener per machine (registration and eligibility requirements detailed below).
Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
Promoter: .
Claim Deadline: 23:59PM on 15th September 2023.
ELIGIBILITY
· This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
· Purchase a qualifying product (listed below) and receive 5 litres of Ecover detergent and 5 litres of fabric softener. See table below for qualifying products.
· Purchase is necessary via participating retailers (listed below) in-store or online. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.
· To claim your Ecover detergent and fabric softener, participants must purchase a genuine and new qualifying product from a participating retailer (as detailed below) during the Promotional Period (00:01 GMT on the 5th July 2023 and 23:59 GMT on the 15th August inclusive) AND register their claim online by 23:59 GMT 15th September 2023.
· Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.
· Claims must be submitted by participants fully and correctly registering online, at https://www.lg.com/uk/claim/lg-ecover by 23:59PM on the 15th September 2023. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email, postal address and any other requested information; including the serial numbers of the qualifying product, place of purchase, together with a scanned copy of their purchase receipt or online invoice. Participants will then receive an email confirming that their claim has been received (which may take up to 24 hours). Once validated/invalidated, participants will receive a further email confirmation of the same (which may take up to 10 working days).
· The Promotion is subject to availability while stocks last. The Promoter will not be liable for the failure of retailers to fulfil orders of qualifying products during the Promotional Period.
· The Promoter will not process any claims received after the closing date for receipt of claims of 23:59 GMT on the 15th September 2023. The Promoter will not process claims which are in its opinion incomplete or illegible. The Promoter will not be responsible for claims delayed or not successfully received.
· Only one claim per qualifying product purchased may be made.
· Claims relating to non-qualifying products or qualifying products purchased before or after this Promotion Period will be deemed invalid.
· The Promoter shall not be responsible for any unauthorised retailer purporting to be a participating retailer of this Promotion.
· The Promoter shall not accept claims from marketplace sellers including but not limited to eBay, Amazon and Tesco marketplaces, save only for participating national retailers’ official marketplace stores (as listed below).
CLAIM PROCESS
· To claim your free products as part of this promotion, following your purchase, please complete the online claim form at https://www.lg.com/uk/claim/lg-ecover by 23:59pm on the 15th September 2023. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email, postal address, place of purchase and any other requested information; including the serial numbers of the qualifying product, together with a readable scanned copy of their purchase receipt, or online invoice. Please ensure your purchase receipt includes the retailer name, the model number, the purchase price of the qualifying product and the date of purchase as the details will be required when completing the claim form.
· Once your claim is validated (which may take up to 10 working days upon submission of your claim), you will receive an email confirmation of the same. Thereafter, your claim will be processed and your Ecover detergent and fabric softener will be delivered latest by 30th November 2023. In the event that the process is delayed, the Promoter will inform you of the updated delivery dates.
· The Promoter reserves the right to undertake any such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including (but not limited to) requesting further verification as to proof of purchase, identity, age and any other details required for the purposes of this Promotion. In the event the participants information is linked to fraud or abuse of these or any other terms and conditions their claim will be rejected.
· If a participant returns or cancels the purchase of their qualifying product of a qualifying product prior to submitting a claim, the participant is not eligible to make a claim. If a participant returns or cancels the qualifying product to the respective participating retailer after submitting a claim, the participating retailers return policy will apply and the claim will be invalid.
· The Promoter reserves the right to check with participating retailers whether a qualifying product has been returned or the order cancelled and by submitting a claim the participant provides consent to the Promoter to do so.
QUALIFYING PRODUCTS
Qualifying Washing Machines and washer dryers
Washing Machines:
F4V1112BTSA
F4V1112WTSA
F4Y913BCTA1
F6V1110BTSA
F4Y913WCTA1
F6V1110WTSA
F4Y909WCTN3
FH4G1BCS2
F4V1012BTSE
F4V1012WTSE
F6V1010BTSE
F6V1010WTSE
F6V1009BTSE
F6V1009WTSE
F4Y711BBTA1
F4Y711WBTA1
F6V910RTSA
F6V910BTSA
F4Y710BBTA1
F6V910WTSA
F6V909BTSA
F4Y709WBTA1
F6V909WTSA
F4Y713BBTN1
F4Y711BBTN1
F4V910BTSE
F4V910WTSE
F4V909WTSA
F4V909BTSE
F4Y709WBTN1
F4V909WTSE
F2Y709BBTN1
F2Y709WBTN1
F2Y708WBTN0
F4V710STSH
F4V710WTSH
F4V510SSEH
F4V510WSEH
F4Y511GBLA1
F4Y511WWNA1
F4Y509GBNA1
F4Y509WWNA1
F4Y513WWLN1
F4Y511WBLN1
F4A510GBLN1
F4A510WWLN1
F4C510GBTN1
F4C510WBTN1
F4Y510GBLN1
F4Y510WBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
F2C509GBTN1
F2Y509WBLN1
F2Y508WBLN0
Washer Dryers:
LSWD100E
WT1210BBTN1
FWY937BCTA1
FWY937WCTA1
FWY996BCTN4
FWY996WCTN4
FWY916BBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
FWY706GBTN1
FWY706WWTN1
FWY606GBLN1
FWY606WWLN1
FWY696GBLN1
FWY696WWLN1
FWY384WWLN0
All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products; products imported from outside the EEA or products which are counterfeit or infringe the intellectual property rights of LG Electronics in any way will not qualify for this Promotion.
PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:
· The retailers participating in this Promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:
LG.com
AO
Currys
John Lewis
Argos
Harvey Norman
Costco
Hughes
RGB Direct
PRC Direct
HBH Woolacotts
Box Limited
Reliant
Euronics UK and their agents
Crampton & Moore
Marks Electrical
Vaughans
Sonic Direct
Euronics Ireland
Powercity Ireland
DID Ireland
Dominic Smith Electrical Expert Ireland
Callaghans Electricals Ireland
Selected independent retailers
LG reserves the right to add or remove to/from this list of Participating Retailers.
DATA PROTECTION
The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion as set out within these Terms and Conditions by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.
GENERAL CONDITIONS
· The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all claims to protect itself against fraudulent, invalid or repetitive claims including, without limitation, to require the participant to prove that it did not return the product within the return period as stipulated by each participating retailer’s terms and conditions from the date of purchase. Claims for returned products, those made in bad faith or fraudulent entries or claims that otherwise do not meet these Terms and Conditions will be invalidated.
· Should the Ecover detergent and fabric softener be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute them for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter reserves the right of full discretion over all claims submitted.
· The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this promotion at any time.
· The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.
· By participating in this Promotion, the participant will be deemed to have read and accepted these Terms and Conditions.
· The Promotion and these Terms and Conditions are governed by English Law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
· LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.