Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and Ireland.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 24th September 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 7th October 2025.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, selected UK Variant LG TV Models (“Qualifying Product”) can be purchased from a participating retailer (detailed below) with 10% off on displayed prices.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and Ireland excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 24th September 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 7th October 2025.

During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as detailed below) and receive a 10% off the displayed price by inputting the respective participating retailer discount code at the checkout. For in-store purchases, please ask staff members of the participating retailer for details on how to redeem this offer.

Qualifying Products

4. The UK Variant LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion are as follows:

OLED77T49LA.AEK

OLED97M59LA.AEK

OLED83M59LA.AEK

OLED77M59LA.AEK

OLED65M59LA.AEK

OLED97G54LW.AEK

OLED83G54LW.AEK

OLED77G54LW.AEK

OLED65G56LS.AEK

OLED65G54LW.AEK

OLED55G56LS.AEK

OLED55G54LW.AEK

OLED48G56LS.AEK

OLED83C5ELA.AEK

OLED83C56LA.AEK

OLED83C54LA.AEK

OLED77C5ELB.AEK

OLED77C56LB.AEK

OLED77C55LA.AEK

OLED77C54LA.AEK

OLED65C5ELB.AEK

OLED65C56LB.AEK

OLED65C55LA.AEK

OLED65C54LA.AEK

OLED55C5ELB.AEK

OLED55C56LB.AEK

OLED55C55LA.AEK

OLED55C54LA.AEK

OLED48C5ELB.AEK

OLED48C56LB.AEK

OLED48C55LA.AEK

OLED48C54LA.AEK

OLED42C5ELB.AEK

OLED42C55LA.AEK

OLED42C54LA.AEK

OLED83B56LA.AEK

OLED77B56LA.AEK

OLED65B56LA.AEK

OLED55B56LA.AEK

OLED48B56LA.AEK

86QNED9MA6B.AEK

75QNED9MA6B.AEK

65QNED9MA6B.AEK

85QNED93A6A.AEKQ

75QNED93A6A.AEKQ

65QNED93A6A.AEKQ

55QNED93A6A.AEKQ

85QNED92A6A.AEKQ

75QNED92A6A.AEKQ

65QNED92A6A.AEKQ

55QNED92A6A.AEKQ

86QNED8EA6B.AEK

75QNED8EA6B.AEK

65QNED8EA6B.AEK

55QNED8EA6B.AEK

50QNED8EA6B.AEK

43QNED8EA6B.AEK

75QNED87A6B.AEK

65QNED87A6B.AEK

55QNED87A6B.AEK

50QNED87A6D.AEK

43QNED87A6D.AEK

100QNED86A6.AEK

86QNED86A6A.AEK

75QNED86A6A.AEK

65QNED86A6A.AEK

55QNED86A6A.AEK

50QNED86A6C.AEK

43QNED86A6C.AEK

86QNED85A6C.AEK

75QNED85A6C.AEK

65QNED85A6C.AEK

55QNED85A6C.AEK

75QNED84A6C.AEK

65QNED84A6C.AEK

55QNED84A6C.AEK

50QNED84A6C.AEK

43QNED84A6C.AEK

86QNED82A6B.AEK

75QNED82A6B.AEK

65QNED82A6B.AEK

55QNED82A6B.AEK

50QNED82A6B.AEK

43QNED82A6B.AEK

86QNED80A6A.AEK

75QNED80A6A.AEK

65QNED80A6A.AEK

55QNED80A6A.AEK

50QNED80A6A.AEK

43QNED80A6A.AEK

65QNED70A6A.AEK

55QNED70A6A.AEK

50QNED70A6A.AEK

43LQ60006LA.AEK

Participating Retailers

5. The retailers participating in this promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK





The Promoter reserves the right to amend this list of Participating Retailers.

General Conditions

6. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and/or websites.

7. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

8. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the respective Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

10. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable Terms and Conditions, including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout (where applicable).

11. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

12. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/Participating Retailer will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

13. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

14. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective Participating Retailer.

15. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

16. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

17. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

18. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

19. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

20. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

21. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter/Participating Retailer and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

22. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

23. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

24. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

25. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

26. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

27. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



