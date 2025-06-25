





Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The Promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 23rd July 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 19th August 2025.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase a selected LG OLED TV from a participating retailer (detailed below) and receive a free LG soundbar.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Participate between 00:01 GMT on 23rd July 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 19th August 2025.

During the Promotion Period, purchase a selected LG OLED TV from a participating retailer in-store or online (detailed below) and receive a free LG soundbar. For online purchases participants are required to enter a voucher code at checkout. Models vary and are detailed below.

Qualifying Products

4. The LG OLED TVs subject to this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”), together with the respective free LG soundbar models are detailed below:

OLED83M59LA.US95TR

OLED77M59LA.USG10TY

OLED65M59LA.USG10TY

OLED83G54LW.USG10TY

OLED77G54LW.USG10TY

OLED65G54LW.USG10TY

OLED55G54LW.USC9S

OLED65G56LS.USC9S

OLED55G56LS.US70TR

OLED48G56LS.US70TR

OLED83C54LA.USC9S

OLED77C54LA.USC9S

OLED65C54LA.US70TR

OLED55C54LA.US70TR

OLED48C54LA.US60TR

OLED42C54LA.US60TR

OLED77C56LB.USC9S

OLED65C56LB.US70TR

OLED55C56LB.US70TR

OLED48C56LB.US60TR

OLED77C55LA.USC9S

OLED65C55LA.US70TR

OLED55C55LA.US70TR

OLED48C55LA.US60TR

OLED42C55LA.US60TR

OLED83B56LA.US60TR

OLED77B56LA.US60TR

OLED65B56LA.US60TR

OLED55B56LA.US60TR

OLED48B56LA.US60TR

OLED77C5ELB.USC9S

OLED65C5ELB.US70TR

OLED55C5ELB.US70TR

OLED48C5ELB.US60TR

OLED42C5ELB.US60TR

Participating Retailers

5. The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK





LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.

Data Protection

All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

6. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to LG.com/UK terms and conditions.

7. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

8. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by LG.com/UK. To avoid disappointment please enquire with LG.com/UK to determine stock availability.

10. The returns policy of LG.com/UK will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

11. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

12. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

13. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from LG.com/UK.

14. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

15. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

16. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

17. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

18. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

19. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

20. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

21. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

22. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

23. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

24. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.




