LG TONE Free FN4 free when bought with any LG NanoCell TV Promotion

1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to the Participating Retailers terms, as they are the promoters in charge of this promotion.

2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by Participating Retailer and this is not the responsibility of LGE. Please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

3. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms.

4. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.

5. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom & Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom & Ireland and must be UK / Ireland variants.

6. Only one complimentary LG Tone Free FN4 shall be provided per Qualifying Product purchased.

7. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant must also return the LG Tone Free FN4 to the Participating Retailer.

8. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms (such as the Participating Retailer’s terms and conditions) will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.

9. Any issue with an LG Tone Free FN4 shall be subject to the Participating Retailer’s terms and conditions and it is the participant’s responsibility to check the condition of the earphones and to notify the Participating Retailer of any fault as soon as possible.

10. Should you have any questions on this promotion, you should contact your Participating Retailer.

11. The LG Tone Free FN4 is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash.

12. LGE’s decision is final on this information and no correspondence will be entered into.

13. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; or (e) use of the gift. LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).

14. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at http://www.lg.com/uk/privacy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the Participating Retailers’ terms of promotion/sale.

15. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.



LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.