LG gram Competition Terms and Conditions Emily Austen

Full Terms and Conditions



1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (mainland) aged 18 or over who are members of the Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



• 2. No purchase necessary; however, internet access and a valid Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group membership are required.



3. Promotion Period: You can participate in the Promotion between from 00:01 on 26th August 2022 to 23:59 on 28th August 2022.



4. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, join the Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group and like and/or comment on Emily Austen’s pinned competition post in the group for the chance to win an ”LG gram Ultra-Lightweight 16” and a Hustle Kit.



5. The Prize: There is a total of 1x LG gram and 1x Hustle Kit



a. 1x LG gram Ultra-Lightweight 16” [LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics. 16Z90P-K.AA78A1]

b. 1x Hustle Kit (Contains: A laptop sleeve by Pleatsmama and a T-shirt designed by graphic designer Stefan Kunz)



6. Winner selection: A winner will be randomly selected from all valid entries received during the Promotion Period. The Prize draw will be conducted within 3 working days of the end of the Promotion Period.



7. Winner notification: A winner will be DM’d via the Facebook account used to enter the competition. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winners. If a provisional winner does not respond to the initial DM within 14 days, we reserve the right to disqualify that entrant and award the Prize to a reserve winner selected in the same manner.



8. The claimant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of the Promotion.



9. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



10. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.



11. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of god, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



12. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



13. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



14. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



15. If any part of these Terms & Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



16. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



17. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will take priority.



18. These Terms & Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms & Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.





Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL