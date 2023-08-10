LG Insomnia Event Competition T&Cs

Notice to Consumers/Participants:



LG Insomnia Gaming Festival Call of Duty Tournament Promotion.



Summary Terms and Conditions:



* Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and Ireland who are aged 18 years or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



* Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 09:00 on 26th August 2022 to 14:00 on 27th August 2022.



* Promoter: The promoter of this competition is LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .



* Promotion: During the promotion period, visit the LG UltraGear stand at the Insomnia Gaming Festival and provide your contact details to an LG member of staff to enter into our LG UltraGear Call of Duty competition. The competition consists of 3 stages to win gaming prizes:



- Stage 1: Entrants will be invited to play an online 1v1 match of Call of Duty: Vanguard on the LG UltraGear stand. Should the entrant win their match, they’ll be entered into a draw for stage 2.

- Stage 2: Winners of stage 1 will be randomly selected. The selected participants will be contacted by the mobile phone number they provided, and must be available to attend the main Insomnia Gaming Festival tournament stage (directions available from LG staff) at 14:30 on Saturday 27th August 2022 ready for the competition final at 15:00 on 27th August 2022.

- Stage 3: From 15:00 on Saturday 27th August 2022, 12 finalists will join a team of 4 players, and participate in 3 final games of Call of Duty: Vanguard against 1 of the other teams. Each team will consist of:



1. X1 London Royal Ravens team member,

2. X1 Royal Ravens Call of Duty Influencer,

3. X2 competition entrants.



The games played will be a mix of:



1. Search & Destroy,

2. Team Death Match,

3. Hard Point



Prizes: Each competition winner will get:



* X1 London Royal Ravens Match Jersey

* X1 London Royal Ravens Match Hoody

* X1 Scuf Controller

* X1 LG UltraGear Monitor



Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility



1. This promotion is only open to residents of UK and Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



2. No purchase is necessary.



3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 on 26th August 2022 to 14:00 on 27th August 2022.



General Conditions



4. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the promotion. The promoter will not be held liable for non-participation if information is incorrect



5. Should there be any questions in relation to this promotion, please request further information from the on-site LG representative.



6. The promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the promoter.



7. The promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the promoter.



8. The promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



9. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.



10. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



11. The promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.



12. The promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.



13. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



14. By participating in the promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



15. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



16. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.



LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.