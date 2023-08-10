Insomnia69 Gaming Festival Tickets Giveaway

LG will be running a giveaway on its Twitter page . LG and the Administrator of the giveaway will create posts and users can tag those who they feel should be entered into the giveaway along with themselves under the corresponding post. The user will also have to sign up to the registration page on LG.com. For existing members, you should provide your email account that you used when you signed up on LG.com. On each draw date, a random tagged person shall be selected to win the prize. Prizes will be TWO (2) tickets to attend Insomnia69 Gaming Festival, (a total of FIVE 5 sets of TWO 2 are available.) Tickets are to be provided electronically (so an email address will be required). Please note, there will be a specified time of entry for each prize and given the nature of the prizes they will be subject to additional terms including those of the event organiser



1. Promotion Period for all the giveaways: The giveaway will commence 0:00am 05/08/2022 GMT and end 23:59pm 15/08/2022 GMT.

The winners will be randomly selected on Twitter within 7 days from all eligible entries during the promotion period. Any entries made outside of these times are not eligible for this promotion.



2. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Limited (“LG”) of Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



3. Administrator: The Administrator is Kairos Media Limited with company number: 09689854 at 69 - 85 Tabernacle Street, Old Street, London, EC2A 4BD.



4. No purchase necessary: The giveaway is free to enter to all UK residents that meet the eligibility criteria set out in these terms and conditions.



Eligibility Criteria



5. The giveaway is only open to those residing in the UK and aged 18 or over. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access and a Twitter social media account is required.



6. By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG or the Administrator. For the avoidance of any doubt, the event is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Twitter. By entering, the participants understand that they are providing their information for the LG promotion and Twitter are not in any way affiliated with this giveaway, save for its platform being used to facilitate it. Please note, anything the user posts will be available in the public domain. Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.



7. How to enter:

a. The Administrator will post 1 (one) post on the LG Twitter page and to successfully enter, the entrant user must follow the instructions below for an entry to be eligible on the platform below:



Twitter:



- Follow the @LGUltraGearUK account at: https://twitter.com/LGUltraGearUK ; and



- Retweet the giveaway tweet; and



- Reply to the tweet tagging someone; and



- Sign up to LG.com using the link provided



(For existing members, you should provide your email account that you used when you signed up on LG.com)



b. Users can enter as many times as they wish, tagging someone in each post. (LG will only collect User’s Twitter account handle, information will be stored for promotion period and destroyed thereafter)



c. Selected winners can only win once, so if they are selected again a redraw will take place.



d. The draw will take place on the dates listed above and winners will be notified via Twitter within 7 days of the end of the Promotion Period.



e. The prize-winners will be randomly selected by the Administrator from the pool of eligible entries that are in line with the above criteria.



f. Please ensure anyone you tag is happy to be tagged and to take part in this giveaway by obtaining express consent.





8. Late, illegible, incomplete, or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than Twitter will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.



9. The winners will be contacted by the Administrator once selected. This will be done via a Twitter private message, requesting their details. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure that the details they provide are accurate. Neither LG nor the Administrator will accept responsibility for failed delivery as a result of either the participant providing incorrect/incomplete delivery information.



10. The winners will be contacted by the Administrator once selected where they will be asked, via Twitter private message, to provide the relevant contact information, in order to have the prizes delivered. This information will include, but will not be limited to, their email address and telephone number. Please note all prizes will be provided electronically, therefore an email address will be required.



11. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.



12. The winners may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the user as a part of the competition. Winners will be notified in advance if they are expected to participate.



13. Any person tagged may withdraw from the giveaway at any time, provided that the prize has not been delivered to the email given. Winners will be deemed to have forfeited the entry and any prize upon such withdrawal. LG will verify the account holder’s wish to withdraw through a private message and will delete their social account information upon their request after such verification.



14. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where it is unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.



15. Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.



16. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.



17. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at http://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



18. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.



19. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.



20. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.