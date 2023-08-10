Instagram 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway 2020

11/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL7 Black portable speaker

12/12/20 – LG TONE Free FN6 White wireless earbuds

13/12/20 – 15 x 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription

14/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL2 Pink portable speaker

15/12/20 – LG TONE Free FN6 White wireless earbuds

16/12/20 – LG QHD 27QN880 27-inch Monitor Ergo

17/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL7 Black portable speaker

18/12/20 - 1 x Amazon Echo Show 8

19/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL2 Blue portable speaker

20/12/20 – LG K61 Mobile

21/12/20 – 1 x Amazon Echo Show 8

22/12/20 – LG Styler (Black)



14. Please note, only the Prize shall be awarded to the winner and the Promoter/Administrator is not responsible for any fees relating to the Prize. This is solely the responsibility of the winner.



15. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third-party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.



Xbox Game Pass T&Cs:

a. Redeeming the 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate token:

i. Visit www.xbox.com/gamepass

ii. ii. Create or Log in to your Xbox Live account

iii. iii. Select “Join Now”

iv. iv. Click “Join Now” under the Ultimate Plan

v. v. Select “…” to the right of “Join”

vi. vi. Click “Redeem a Code”

vii. vii. Enter your code

viii. viii. Select “Next” to complete code redemption



b. The subscription must be redeemed, and the code must be activated by 31/05/2021

c. An active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can be used to play games on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10 PC.

d. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold and additional benefits.

e. Redeeming the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription automatically upgrades your existing Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass membership(s) to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a conversion ratio each based on days remaining. Learn how this works at www.xbox.com/gamepass.

f. Any future code redemptions are also subject to a conversion ratio. Conversion ratio subject to change.

g. All conversions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are final: Once converted, you cannot re-convert your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership back to a previous membership. Maximum 36 months of redeemed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per account at a time, including any converted time from Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass (for PC or console).

h. Game titles and number vary over time and by country.

i. You will be notified before purchase of add-ons, DLC, consumables, virtual currency or subscriptions (sold separately): If your membership terminates or a game is removed from the catalogue, you must reactivate your membership or buy the game separately to continue using these items.

j. ISP fees may apply.

k. Age restrictions apply.

l. Subscription codes are not combinable with other offers and are not redeemable for cash.

m. Discount offers exclude titles within 30 days of launch and are not available with selected titles.

n. Service, features and requirements may change or be retired. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement (microsoft.com/msa).

o. For PC: App download, Windows update(s) and storage required (xbox.com/pcgamesplan).

p. System requirements vary by game; performance scales with higher end systems.



16. The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the user as a part of the promotion.



17. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.



18. Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.



19. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.



20. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



21. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.



22. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.



23. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.