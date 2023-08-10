We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Instagram 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway 2020
LG will be running a giveaway for each day from 11th December to 22nd December on the LG UK Instagram account. Entrants must comment the correct answer to the question in the comments section of the relevant post to be eligible for the prize on that day.
1. Promotion Period: 11/12/2020-22/12/2020 (ends at 23:59). Any comments made outside of this time are not eligible for this promotion.
2. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Limited (“LG”) of Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
3. Administrator: TrustedReviews Limited (UK), New London House, 172 Drury Ln, Holborn, London WC2B 5QR
4. No purchase necessary: The giveaway is free to enter to all UK residents that meet the eligibility criteria set out in these terms and conditions.
Eligibility Criteria
5. The giveaway is only open to entrants residing in the UK and aged 18 or over. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access, and an Instagram account are required.
6. By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG or the Administrator.
7. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than Instagram will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.
8. The winner will be contacted by the Administrator once selected via Instagram direct message requesting their contact details. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure the details they provide are accurate and neither the Promoter nor Administrator will be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or fails to sign for delivery, as required.
How to enter:
a. The Administrator will post a creative each day for 12 days giving away an individual prize on the LG UK Instagram page. Each creative will have a unique question which the user must answer correctly (users will have until 11:59 the day after the content is posted to complete their entry)
b. Each entrant can enter/comment up to 5 times on the original post
c. Each correct answer must also be accompanied by tagging in a friend.
d. Entry is via commenting on the Instagram post
e. Each giveaway will last until 11:59pm the day after the original content is posted
f. The draw will take place 14 working days after the closing date and winners will be notified via Instagram
9. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than Instagram will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for incorrect entries. If the Promoter or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, the Promoter (or Administrator on behalf of Promoter) will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.
10. The winner will be contacted by the Administrator once selected via Instagram message to confirm any details required to claim the prize. In the event entrants cannot be notified via direct message, the administrator will leave a comment on the original post requesting their details be sent via Direct Message. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure the details they provide are accurate and neither the Promoter or Administrator will be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or fails to sign for delivery, as required.
11. Selection process: The prize winners will be randomly selected from the qualifying entries by the Administrator. Entrants can only win once, should they be randomly selected for a second time, the prize winner will be redrawn.
12. The winner(s) will be announced within fourteen (14) working days of the giveaway ending. The winner will be contacted through Instagram by the Administrator replying to their comment/answer and the winner will also be contacted via private message. The winner will be asked to provide the relevant contact information including, but not limited to, their email address, telephone number and address in order to send the winner the prizes or organise a collection (this shall be at the Promoter’s discretion).
13. There are twelve (12) prizes to be won by twelve (12) individuals, these are:
Prizes:
11/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL7 Black portable speaker
12/12/20 – LG TONE Free FN6 White wireless earbuds
13/12/20 – 15 x 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription
14/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL2 Pink portable speaker
15/12/20 – LG TONE Free FN6 White wireless earbuds
16/12/20 – LG QHD 27QN880 27-inch Monitor Ergo
17/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL7 Black portable speaker
18/12/20 - 1 x Amazon Echo Show 8
19/12/20 – LG XBOOM Go PL2 Blue portable speaker
20/12/20 – LG K61 Mobile
21/12/20 – 1 x Amazon Echo Show 8
22/12/20 – LG Styler (Black)
14. Please note, only the Prize shall be awarded to the winner and the Promoter/Administrator is not responsible for any fees relating to the Prize. This is solely the responsibility of the winner.
15. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third-party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.
Xbox Game Pass T&Cs:
a. Redeeming the 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate token:
i. Visit www.xbox.com/gamepass
ii. ii. Create or Log in to your Xbox Live account
iii. iii. Select “Join Now”
iv. iv. Click “Join Now” under the Ultimate Plan
v. v. Select “…” to the right of “Join”
vi. vi. Click “Redeem a Code”
vii. vii. Enter your code
viii. viii. Select “Next” to complete code redemption
b. The subscription must be redeemed, and the code must be activated by 31/05/2021
c. An active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can be used to play games on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10 PC.
d. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold and additional benefits.
e. Redeeming the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription automatically upgrades your existing Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass membership(s) to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a conversion ratio each based on days remaining. Learn how this works at www.xbox.com/gamepass.
f. Any future code redemptions are also subject to a conversion ratio. Conversion ratio subject to change.
g. All conversions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are final: Once converted, you cannot re-convert your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership back to a previous membership. Maximum 36 months of redeemed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per account at a time, including any converted time from Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass (for PC or console).
h. Game titles and number vary over time and by country.
i. You will be notified before purchase of add-ons, DLC, consumables, virtual currency or subscriptions (sold separately): If your membership terminates or a game is removed from the catalogue, you must reactivate your membership or buy the game separately to continue using these items.
j. ISP fees may apply.
k. Age restrictions apply.
l. Subscription codes are not combinable with other offers and are not redeemable for cash.
m. Discount offers exclude titles within 30 days of launch and are not available with selected titles.
n. Service, features and requirements may change or be retired. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement (microsoft.com/msa).
o. For PC: App download, Windows update(s) and storage required (xbox.com/pcgamesplan).
p. System requirements vary by game; performance scales with higher end systems.
16. The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the user as a part of the promotion.
17. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.
18. Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.
19. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.
20. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
21. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.
22. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.
23. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.