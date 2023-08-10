Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The Promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 4th October 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 31st October 2023.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase one or more of LG’s qualifying refrigerators (listed below) from a participating retailer at a discounted price.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (listed below). Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. This Promotion is subject to stock availability.

3. Purchase is necessary via participating retailers (listed below). Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

4. To enter the Promotion, participants must purchase a genuine and new qualifying refrigerators from a participating retailer (as detailed below) during the Promotional Period.

5. The Promoter will not be liable for the failure of retailers to fulfil orders of qualifying products during the Promotional Period.

6. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

7. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.

Qualifying Products

8. The Promotion includes selected UK variant LG refrigerators (“Qualifying Products”); applicable models are detailed within the tables below.

Refrigerators Qualifying Product Models:

GMZ765STHJ



GML960PYFE

GMX844MC6F

GML844MC7E

GMB844PZ4E

GSXV90MCDE

GSXV91MCAE

GSXV90MCAE

GSXV91BSAE

GSXV90BSAE

GSXV80PZLE

GSGV81EPLD

GSGV81PYLL

GSVV80PYLL

GSJV51DSXF

GSJV50DSXF

GSLV91MBAC

GSLD81PZRD

GSLD80PZRD

GSLA81PZLD

GSLA80PZLD

GSLV71MCTD

GSLV70MCTD

GSLV71PZTD

GSLV70PZTD

GSLV51PZXL

GSLV50PZXL

GSBV70PZTL

GSM32HSBEH

GMG960EVJE

GBG719MDNN

GBG7190CEV

GBB92MCB2P

GBP62MCNAC

GBB92MCABP

GBP62PZNBC

GBB92STACP1

GBV5240CEP

GBB62PZGCC1

GBV3200CPY

GBV3200DPY

GBF62PZGGN

GBF61BLHEN

GBV3100DPY

GBM22HSADH

GBM21HSADH

Participating Retailers



9. The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK

AO

Currys

John Lewis

Argos

Harvey Norman

Costco

Marks Electrical

Selected independent retailers

LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.

Data Protection

10. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions:

11. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that these Terms and Conditions are complied with.

12. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

13. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine UK variant LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

14. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders (in-store and online).

15. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

16. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



17. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

18. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

19. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

20. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.

21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

22. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.