





Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 years or over. In either case with a bank account in GBP (UK) or in Euros (ROI).

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 25th June 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 22nd July 2025.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase one or more of LG’s qualifying TVs from a participating retailer and claim cashback of a variable amount as per the table below (subject to eligibility requirements detailed below).

Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Participants must have a bank account in GBP (for UK residents) or in Euros (for ROI residents), and are responsible for ensuring their chosen bank account facilitates cashback. The bank account details must match exactly with the claim form submitted.

3. Purchase is necessary via LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

4. To enter the cashback Promotion, participants must purchase a genuine and new qualifying product from LG.com/uk during the Promotional Period (00:01 GMT on the 25th June 2025 and 23:59 GMT on the 22nd July 2025 inclusive) and submit a valid claim via www.lgcashback.com/football/en-GB for UK residents and www.lgcashback.com/football/en-IE for ROI residents after purchase and by 23:59 GMT 16th September 2025. Participants may register their claim when the qualifying product is purchased, however your claim will be validated after 30 days from purchase date.

5. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

6. Claims must be submitted by participants fully and correctly completing a claim form online, at www.lgcashback.com/football/en-GB for UK residents and www.lgcashback.com/football/en-IE for ROI residents by 23:59 GMT 16th September 2025. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email, postal address, bank details and any other requested information; including the serial number/s of the qualifying product, together with a scanned copy of their purchase receipt, or order confirmation for internet purchases. Participants will then receive an email confirming receipt of their claim (which may take up to 24 hours). Your claim will be processed (and validated/invalidated) 30 calendar days from purchase. Once validated/invalidated, participants will receive a further email confirmation of the same (which may take up to 10 working days). If you do not receive either confirmation emails within the provided timeframes, it is the participants responsibility to contact us at contact@lgcashback.com

7. LG.com/uk will not process a claim if the participant cannot provide a copy of the full purchase receipt and the serial number of the qualifying product in a readable condition.

8. The Promotion is subject to availability, and while stocks last. The Promoter will not be liable for the failure of retailers to fulfil orders of qualifying products during the Promotional Period.

9. The Promoter will not process any claims received after the closing date for receipt of claims of 23:59 GMT on the 16th September 2025. The Promoter will not process claims which are in its opinion incomplete or illegible. The Promoter will not be responsible for claims delayed or not successfully received.

10. Claims by businesses or individuals who make bulk purchases (being more than 10 qualifying products during the Promotional Period) will not be eligible to enter this Promotion.

Cashback Claim

11. Participants who purchase a qualifying product within the Promotion Period may claim cashback in a variable amount as detailed within the tables below.

12. Participants may submit their claim when the qualifying product is purchased (via www.lgcashback.com/football/en-GB for UK residents and www.lgcashback.com/football/en-IE for ROI residents), however, as explained above, claims will only be processed and validated/invalidated 30 calendar days from purchase date.

13. Upon validation of the claim, the Promoter will arrange for a direct BACS transfer payment to the participant’s bank account. Participants must have a valid bank account in GBP or in Euros in order to receive their cashback.

14. The Promoter will endeavour to transfer via BACS within 60 calendar days from validation (i.e. approximately 90 calendar days from purchase)

15. Only one BACS payment will be issued per valid claim.

16. If you are UK VAT registered and you receive cashback, it may reduce the taxable value of your purchase and so you may need to reduce your input tax accordingly.

17. The Promoter reserves the right to undertake any such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including (but not limited to) requesting further verification as to proof of purchase, identity, age and any other details required for the purposes of this Promotion. In the event the participants information is linked to fraud or abuse of these or any other terms and conditions their claim will be rejected.

18. If a participant returns or cancels the purchase of their qualifying product prior to submitting a claim, the participant is not eligible to make a claim.

19. If a participant returns or cancels the qualifying product after submitting a claim, the claim will be invalid and the participant must contact the Promoter on contact@lgcashback.com and cancel the claim immediately.

20. The Promoter reserves the right to check with participating retailers whether a qualifying product has been returned, or an order cancelled. By submitting a claim the participant provides consent to the Promoter to do so.

Qualifying Products

21. The Promotion includes selected UK and ROI variant LG TVs (“Qualifying Products”); applicable models together with variable cashback amounts for the purposes of this Promotion are detailed within the tables below:

United Kingdom Republic of Ireland OLED77T49LA.AEK £2,000.00 x OLED97M59LA.AEK £1,000.00 x OLED97G54LW.AEK £1,000.00 x OLED83M59LA.AEK £500.00 x OLED83G54LW.AEK £500.00 € 500.00 OLED83C5ELA.AEK £500.00 x OLED83C54LA.AEK £500.00 € 500.00 OLED83B56LA.AEK £500.00 € 500.00 OLED77M59LA.AEK £500.00 x OLED77G54LW.AEK £500.00 € 500.00 OLED77C56LB.AEK £500.00 x OLED77C55LA.AEK £500.00 x OLED77C5ELB.AEK £500.00 x OLED77C54LA.AEK £500.00 € 500.00 OLED77B56LA.AEK £500.00 € 500.00 OLED65M59LA.AEK £500.00 x OLED65G56LS.AEK £400.00 € 400.00 OLED65G54LW.AEK £400.00 € 400.00 OLED65C56LB.AEK £400.00 x OLED65C55LA.AEK £400.00 x OLED65C5ELB.AEK £400.00 x OLED65C54LA.AEK £400.00 € 400.00 OLED65B56LA.AEK £250.00 € 250.00 OLED55G56LS.AEK £250.00 € 250.00 OLED55G54LW.AEK £250.00 € 250.00 OLED55C56LB.AEK £150.00 x OLED55C55LA.AEK £150.00 x OLED55C5ELB.AEK £150.00 x OLED55C54LA.AEK £150.00 € 150.00 OLED55B56LA.AEK £150.00 € 150.00 OLED48G56LS.AEK £200.00 € 200.00 OLED48C56LB.AEK £150.00 x OLED48C55LA.AEK £150.00 OLED48C5ELB.AEK £150.00 x OLED48C54LA.AEK £150.00 € 150.00 OLED48B56LA.AEK £100.00 € 100.00 OLED42C55LA.AEK £100.00 x OLED42C5ELB.AEK £100.00 x OLED42C54LA.AEK £100.00 € 100.00 100QNED86A6.AEK £500.00 € 500.00 85QNED93A6A.AEKQ £500.00 x 86QNED9MA6B.AEK £500.00 x 86QNED86A6A.AEK £400.00 x 86QNED85A6C.AEK £400.00 86QNED82A6B.AEK £400.00 € 400.00 86QNED8EA6B.AEK £400.00 x 86QNED80A6A.AEK £400.00 x 75QNED93A6A.AEKQ £400.00 x 75QNED9MA6B.AEK £400.00 x 75QNED87A6B.AEK £250.00 € 250.00 75QNED86A6A.AEK £250.00 x 75QNED85A6C.AEK £250.00 x 75QNED84A6C.AEK £250.00 x 75QNED82A6B.AEK £250.00 € 250.00 75QNED8EA6B.AEK £250.00 x 75QNED80A6A.AEK £250.00 x 65QNED93A6A.AEKQ £250.00 x 65QNED9MA6B £250.00 x 65QNED87A6B.AEK £150.00 € 150.00 65QNED86A6A.AEK £150.00 x 65QNED85A6C.AEK £150.00 x 65QNED84A6C.AEK £100.00 x 65QNED82A6B.AEK £100.00 € 100.00 65QNED8EA6B.AEK £100.00 x 65QNED80A6A.AEK £100.00 x 65QNED70A6A.AEK £75.00 x 55QNED93A6A.AEKQ £150.00 x 55QNED87A6B.AEK £75.00 € 75.00 55QNED86A6A.AEK £75.00 x 55QNED85A6C.AEK £75.00 x 55QNED84A6C.AEK £75.00 x 55QNED82A6B.AEK £75.00 € 75.00 55QNED8EA6B.AEK £75.00 x 55QNED80A6A.AEK £75.00 x 55QNED70A6A.AEK £75.00 x 50QNED87A6D.AEK £75.00 € 75.00 50QNED86A6C.AEK £75.00 x 50QNED84A6C.AEK £75.00 x 50QNED82A6B.AEK £75.00 € 75.00 50QNED8EA6B.AEK £75.00 x 50QNED80A6A.AEK £75.00 x 43QNED87A6D.AEK £75.00 € 75.00 43QNED86A6C.AEK £75.00 x 43QNED84A6C.AEK £75.00 x 43QNED82A6B.AEK £75.00 € 75.00 43QNED8EA6B.AEK £75.00 x 43QNED80A6A.AEK £75.00 x

Participating Retailers

22. For eligibility purchases must be made from LG.com/uk. Purchases from auction websites (e.g. eBay) or from third party sellers on online retailers’ websites (e.g. Amazon Marketplace) are specifically excluded from this Promotion. Purchases from Amazon.co.uk must be sold and dispatched by Amazon UK directly, not Amazon EU or other non-UK branches). The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK





LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.

Data Protection

23. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

24. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the LG.com/uk. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

25. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a LG.com/uk for the purposes of this Promotion and that these terms and conditions are complied with.

26. The returns policy of the LG.com/uk will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

27. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine UK and ROI variant LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

28. If a claim is validated and the cashback amount be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the cashback for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over all claims submitted.

29. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

30. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the respective cashback amount. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

31. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

32. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders or purchases made outside of the Promotion Period.

33. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

34. The Promoter will not be responsible for cashback claims which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

35. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

36. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

37. Nothing in these terms and conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

38. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time and without prior notice.

39. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

40. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.

41. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

42. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



