Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion



The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period

The Promotion is effective from 00:01GMT on 07 March 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 18 March 2024.

Promotion

Customers who purchase selected UK variant UK products (listed below) on www.lg.com/uk during the Promotion Period (“Participant”) will save 20% and have the chance to win .4. tickets to an England Game (full terms and conditions specified below). This Promotion is only applicable to lg.com/uk purchases. Internet access is required for all online purchases on www.lg.com/uk. All Participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland – who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. To benefit from this Promotion, Participants must make a purchase on www.lg.com/uk and use a unique FA & LG Discount code they have been emailed between 06 March 2023 to 18th March 2023. During the Promotion Period. Participants can also visit https://www.lg.com/uk/promotion/lg-fa/ for details. Each purchase constitutes one entry.

3. To benefit from the Promotion, Participants must not cancel their purchase.

4. There is no requirement for the Participant to be an existing LG customer.

5. Participants must insert a valid email address during purchase.



Prize Draw

The prize includes and is limited to the following:

· 2 winners (of 4 tickets each) to England Mens Team vs Brazil Mens Team @ Wembley Stadium (19:00GMT, 23rd March 2024); and

· 2 winners (of 4 tickets each) England Mens Team vs Belgium Mens Team @ Wembley Stadium (19:45GMT, 26th March 2024).

7. Participants will automatically be entered upon purchase of a selected UK variant LG product (on www.lg.com/uk) from 00:01 GMT on 07 March 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 16 March 2024.

8. Participants who qualify for the prizes will be determined by a random prize draw conducted at 13:00GMT on 17 March 2024.

9. Cancellation within 30 days of purchase will result in the Participant being disqualified from the prize draw.



10. Winners will also be notified separately via the email address registered when making the purchase on www.lg.com/uk.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to vary any and all elements of the Prize at any time without notice.

12. There will not be any additional winner selections even in the event of winner cancellation.



13. Four (4) Winner selection will take place on 17 March 2024. Winners will be randomly selected on 17 March 2024 then winners will also be notified separately via the email address they registered when making the purchase on lg.com/uk.

Data Protection

14. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

15. Participants will need access to the internet to enter this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

16. If the Participant satisfies the eligibility requirements and for any reason the prize is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over prizes issued.





17. The Participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to enter the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-entry of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

18. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

19. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

20. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

21. The Promoter will not be responsible for Prizes which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

22. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

23. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

24. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the Participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

25. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

26. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

27. By participating in the Promotion, the Participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.





28. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

29. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



