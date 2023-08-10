Lg Film Club Campaign Terms And Conditions

These Terms and Conditions prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications, including advertising or promotional materials for the LG Movies campaign. Claim instructions are deemed to form part of the Terms and Conditions and by participating, all claimants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms and Conditions. Please retain a copy for your information.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL



Administrator: TLC UK Marketing Ltd, 54 Baker Street, London, W1U 7BU.

1. Promotional Period: 00:01 Wednesday 2nd December 2020 to 23:59 Thursday 31st December 2020 or when 20,000 units of LG OLED TV’s have been purchased (please note, this may mean an earlier end date)



2. Eligibility: This promotion is open to UK residents aged 18 or over, excluding employees and the immediate families of the Promoter, its subsidiaries, other group companies, its agents, or anyone else professionally connected with this promotion.

To be eligible to claim, customers must have purchased a qualifying LG OLED TV (as defined in clause 3) during the promotional period, from the following retailers:



• Dixons

• John Lewis

• Richer Sounds

• Selfridges

• AO.com

• Very.com

• Argos

• Hughes

• RGB Electrical

• PRC Direct

• HBH Woolacotts

• Smiths TV

• Robert Dyas

• Euronics UK (and their Agents)

• Costco

• Vaughans

• Glasgow Audio

• Holburn Hifi

• James Morrow

• Basil Knipe

• Peter Tyson - Carlisle

• Fenwicks

• Reliant TV

• Harry Garlick

• Sonic Direct

• Martin Dawes

• RL Brooks of Whitehaven

• Crampton and Moore

• BOX Limited



Customers must retain their receipt/proof of purchase as this is used when registering their claim (as defined in clause 6).

Current valid email address required.

Internet access required.

Max one claim per person and per household



3. The number of eligible opportunities to claim will be limited to the first 20,000 sales of eligible LG OLED TV’s sold during the promotional period only. Any further claims after the first 20,000 sales have been reached, will be rejected. The qualifying LG OLED TVs are: 2020 LG OLED TVs such as BX, CX, GX, WX, ZX.



4. Qualifying LG products: All qualifying LG OLED TV’s (as detailed in clause 3) sold online or in-store. Uploaded receipt/proof of purchase must clearly show:

a. Product name and model

b. Date purchased

c. Price

d. Retailer

5. The Reward: Each Reward is 21 x movie streaming codes for use on Rakuten TV https://rakuten.tv/uk. Each code is valid for one HD or UHD movie rental up to the value of £4.99 (Reward terms in clause 8). Each code is valid for a period of 7 days. Codes will be sent each week via email on a Friday. 420,000 available in total.



6. How to participate:

a. Once a customer has purchased their qualifying LG OLED TV product within the promotional period they must visit the promotional website within 60 days to register their claim.

b. Claimants must visit www.lgmovies.co.uk and complete the following registration information:

i. Full name

ii. Current valid email address

iii. Upload a clear image or scan of their purchase receipt/proof of purchase. The date of purchase, the retailer the product was purchased from, the price and product description/name must be clearly visible and identifiable iv. Serial number of their purchased product

c. Within 5 working days of the claim being validated customers will receive an email with their first Rakuten TV code. Each code will be valid for 7 days from receipt. The remaining codes will be sent weekly, on a Friday with each email containing 1 x code until the customer has received 21 codes in total.

d. To use the voucher code customers, log into the Rakuten TV app on their LG OLED TV, select the film they wish to watch that is available for rental and enter voucher code in the ‘Redeem Voucher’ section on the payment screen. Alternatively you can follow the link within their reward email and choose which film to watch, then input the voucher code by tapping the ‘redeem code’ button

7. No cash or other alternative Reward will be provided in whole or in part, except that in the event of circumstances outside of its control the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a similar Reward of equal or greater value. The reward is not for re-sale, cannot be auctioned or exchanged and are not transferable or redeemable for cash. The Reward cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.



8. Reward T&C’S:

• The voucher code is worth £4.99 and usable for a movie rental in SD, HD and UHD/4K. You can use your voucher code towards a movie rental worth more than £4.99 and pay the price difference.

• You can watch any of the movies available after clicking on "Redeem your voucher" and putting in the code when prompted.

• Renting a movie gives you the right to watch it for up to 48 hours after redeeming the voucher.

• The codes are valid for 7 days from receipt.

• You will have to register at Rakuten TV if you don’t have an account. See Terms & Conditions at https://help.rakuten.tv/hc/en-gb/articles/115005935305

• Vouchers are not for resale.

• The codes from this promotion cannot be combined with each other or with any other promotional codes or other promotions



9. The Promoter and the Administrator accept no responsibility for any claims that are incomplete, misdirected, illegible, corrupted, lost, damaged, delayed or fail to reach the Administrator and any such claims will not be accepted. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery.



10. The Promoter and the Administrator reserve the right to require customers to provide further verification of their identity and eligibility including original documents which they must provide within 10 days from request. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse to award a Reward or withdraw Reward entitlement and/or refuse further participation in the promotion and disqualify the claimant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions, the spirit of the promotion, any instructions forming part of this promotion’s claim requirements or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating or claimed using fraudulent means.



11. All claims must be made by the claimant themselves. Bulk claims made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Claims made by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter) and claims which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that a claimant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own or any other automated means in order to increase the number of claims into the promotion, those claims will be disqualified and any Reward awarded will be void. The Promoter and Administrator reserves the right to investigate and undertake all such action, as is reasonable, to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims. In addition, the Promoter and the Administrator reserves the right to reject those claims which it considers, in its absolute discretion, are fraudulent or invalid.



12. Any additional costs which may be incurred in this Promotion in the context of participation, such as internet costs and other additional services that go beyond those described services for Reward fulfilment are not included in the Reward and must be paid by customers separately.



13. Your claim will be deemed invalid if (including but not limited to) you;

a. Are not an eligible customer (as defined in clause 1 above);

b. Have not claimed your Reward within the allotted deadline;

c. Have not used your Reward within the allotted deadline following the conditions specified;

d. Have failed in any way to otherwise comply with these Terms and Conditions and corresponding partner Terms and Conditions as determined by The Promoter or the Administrator in its sole discretion.



14. Insofar as permitted by law, neither the Promoter nor the Administrator, nor its associated companies, will be responsible or liable to compensate the claimant, or accept any liability, for any personal loss, expense or damage in connection with this promotion or accepting or using the Reward except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (including personal injury, death and fraud) in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law. Neither can they guarantee the quality and/or availability of the services offered when using the Reward and cannot be held liable for any resulting personal loss or damage. Your statutory rights are unaffected



15. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error affects or could affect the proper operation of this promotion or the awarding of Rewards, and only where circumstances make this unavoidable, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the promotion or these Terms and Conditions, at any stage, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to claimants in order to avoid undue disappointment.



16. The Promoter has no control over communication networks and is not liable for any problems associated with them due to traffic congestion, technical malfunction or otherwise. The Promoter will not be held liable to any individual for any fraud committed by any third party nor for any event beyond its control including, but not limited to, user error and any network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind which may restrict, delay or prevent a claimant’s entry to the promotion.



17. This promotion is administered by TLC UK Marketing Ltd. You can contact TLC here.



18. The Promoter’s decision is final with regard to all promotional matters and no correspondence will be entered into.



19. If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.



20. The Promoter and Administrator will only use the personal details supplied for the administration of the promotion and for no other purpose. The Administrator is responsible for fulfilling the reward. Any data captured in the fulfilment of the promotion by TLC Marketing will only be used for validation of claims and for the fulfilment with your consent. It will not be used for marketing purposes. Your personal details will at all times be kept confidential. Data will be held in accordance with current Data Protection legislation and will be stored for up to 6 months from the campaign end date, after which it will be deleted. Click here for the Administrator’s Privacy Policy and here for the Promoter’s Privacy Policy. You can request access to your personal data, or have any inaccuracies rectified, by sending an email to lets.talk@tlcmarketing.com. By participating in the promotion, you agree to the use of your personal data as described here.



21. These Terms and Conditions and any question concerning the legal interpretation of these Terms and Conditions will be governed by the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes must be referred to the English and Welsh courts unless you live in another part of the UK, in which case your local courts will have jurisdiction.