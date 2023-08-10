Summary Terms and Conditions:





Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility



1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



3. Promotion Period: participate between 00:01 GMT on the 24th April 2023 and 23:59 GMT on the 30th June 2023 inclusive.



During the Promotion Period, purchase a selected UK variant LG OLED TV (detailed below) during the Promotion period and receive all of the following benefits:



- A one-time OLED TV operation check-up within 3 months from the purchase date; participants are entitled to contact the LG UK Contact Centre via www.lg.com/uk/support for one free TV operational check-up. In the event that the operational check-up cannot be conducted over the phone, a service engineer will be arranged to conduct a check-up in person upon your request. This benefit is only valid once within the first three months from the purchase date within the Promotional Period and limited to LG OLED TV operation only. Additional required accessories or hardware are the responsibility of the end user.



- A one-time panel repair service (by any accidental damage) within 30 days from purchase date; participants are entitled to contact the LG UK Contact Centre via www.lg.com/uk/support for a free panel repair service. This offer is only valid once within the thirty day period from the purchase date and limited to physical panel damage only. This offer does not include any other damage to your LG OLED TV or any connected devices. The offer is subject to parts availability. The offer covers the cost of parts only. The participant will be responsible for any labour or logistical costs for the return/delivery of your LG OLED TV to the LG Repair workshop.



- A free lifetime of technical and operational support through the LG UK Contact Centre www.lg.com/uk/support ; participants are entitled to benefit from this offer throughout the lifetime of your LG OLED TV ownership subject to this Promotion.



- A 20% discount code to be used on LG.com/UK when the participant purchases a selected LG OLED TV and warranty period expires and the selected LG OLED TV cannot be repaired due to a validated manufacturing fault for up to 6 years after the purchase date. Receiving the discount code subject to registration, proof of purchase and an engineer’s report. The discount code is only redeemable on LG.com/UK.



To benefit from this Promotion, participants must: (a) complete registration of your selected product via https://www.lg.com/uk/support/register-product-gate by 30th September 2023; and (b) upload a copy of your purchase invoice/receipt via https://www.lg.com/uk/support/register-product-gate to validate your registration; and (c) an engineer’s report confirming the LG OLED TV is not repairable; and (d) consent to use of personal information for the purposes of this Promotion. Offers of this Promotion are transferrable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. All the offers are subject to the availability of the LG Authorised Service Centre and is not available in locations that are not serviced by a LG Authorised Service Centre.



Qualifying Products



4. The selected UK variant LG OLED TV’s qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:





CAT MODEL SUFFIX MODEL.SUFFIX OLED OLED88Z39LA AEK OLED88Z39LA.AEK OLED OLED77Z39LA AEK OLED77Z39LA.AEK OLED OLED83G36LA AEK OLED83G36LA.AEK OLED OLED77G36LA AEK OLED77G36LA.AEK OLED OLED65G36LA AEK OLED65G36LA.AEK OLED OLED55G36LA AEK OLED55G36LA.AEK OLED OLED77C36LC AEK OLED77C36LC.AEK OLED OLED65C36LC AEK OLED65C36LC.AEK OLED OLED55C36LC AEK OLED55C36LC.AEK OLED OLED48C36LA AEK OLED48C36LA.AEK OLED OLED83C34LA AEK OLED83C34LA.AEK OLED OLED77C34LA AEK OLED77C34LA.AEK OLED OLED65C34LA AEK OLED65C34LA.AEK OLED OLED55C34LA AEK OLED55C34LA.AEK OLED OLED48C34LA AEK OLED48C34LA.AEK OLED OLED42C34LA AEK OLED42C34LA.AEK