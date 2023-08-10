We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
OLED 10 year anniversary promotion on selected LG OLED TV’s
Summary Terms and Conditions:
Eligibility:
The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.
Promotion Period:
The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 24th April 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 30th June 2023.
Promotion:
During the Promotion Period, selected new UK variant LG OLED TV’s can be purchased from any retailer with a one-time OLED TV operation check-up within 3 months from the purchase date; and, a one-time panel repair service (by any accidental damage) within 30 days from purchase date; and, free lifetime of technical and operational support through the LG UK Contact Centre via www.lg.com/uk/support (throughout the lifetime of the OLED TV ownership subject to this Promotion); and, participants qualify for a 20% discount code to be used on LG.com/UK when the LG OLED TV (purchased during the Promotion Period) warranty period expires and the LG OLED TV cannot be repaired due to a validated manufacturing fault for up to 6 years after the purchase date.
Terms and conditions:
The Promotion is subject to eligibility requirements below, availability and only available during the Promotion Period. Internet access is required for online purchases.
Promoter:
LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Full Terms and Conditions
Eligibility
1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.
3. Promotion Period: participate between 00:01 GMT on the 24th April 2023 and 23:59 GMT on the 30th June 2023 inclusive.
During the Promotion Period, purchase a selected UK variant LG OLED TV (detailed below) during the Promotion period and receive all of the following benefits:
- A one-time OLED TV operation check-up within 3 months from the purchase date; participants are entitled to contact the LG UK Contact Centre via www.lg.com/uk/support for one free TV operational check-up. In the event that the operational check-up cannot be conducted over the phone, a service engineer will be arranged to conduct a check-up in person upon your request. This benefit is only valid once within the first three months from the purchase date within the Promotional Period and limited to LG OLED TV operation only. Additional required accessories or hardware are the responsibility of the end user.
- A one-time panel repair service (by any accidental damage) within 30 days from purchase date; participants are entitled to contact the LG UK Contact Centre via www.lg.com/uk/support for a free panel repair service. This offer is only valid once within the thirty day period from the purchase date and limited to physical panel damage only. This offer does not include any other damage to your LG OLED TV or any connected devices. The offer is subject to parts availability. The offer covers the cost of parts only. The participant will be responsible for any labour or logistical costs for the return/delivery of your LG OLED TV to the LG Repair workshop.
- A free lifetime of technical and operational support through the LG UK Contact Centre www.lg.com/uk/support ; participants are entitled to benefit from this offer throughout the lifetime of your LG OLED TV ownership subject to this Promotion.
- A 20% discount code to be used on LG.com/UK when the participant purchases a selected LG OLED TV and warranty period expires and the selected LG OLED TV cannot be repaired due to a validated manufacturing fault for up to 6 years after the purchase date. Receiving the discount code subject to registration, proof of purchase and an engineer’s report. The discount code is only redeemable on LG.com/UK.
To benefit from this Promotion, participants must: (a) complete registration of your selected product via https://www.lg.com/uk/support/register-product-gate by 30th September 2023; and (b) upload a copy of your purchase invoice/receipt via https://www.lg.com/uk/support/register-product-gate to validate your registration; and (c) an engineer’s report confirming the LG OLED TV is not repairable; and (d) consent to use of personal information for the purposes of this Promotion. Offers of this Promotion are transferrable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. All the offers are subject to the availability of the LG Authorised Service Centre and is not available in locations that are not serviced by a LG Authorised Service Centre.
Qualifying Products
4. The selected UK variant LG OLED TV’s qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:
CAT
MODEL
SUFFIX
MODEL.SUFFIX
OLED
OLED88Z39LA
AEK
OLED88Z39LA.AEK
OLED
OLED77Z39LA
AEK
OLED77Z39LA.AEK
OLED
OLED83G36LA
AEK
OLED83G36LA.AEK
OLED
OLED77G36LA
AEK
OLED77G36LA.AEK
OLED
OLED65G36LA
AEK
OLED65G36LA.AEK
OLED
OLED55G36LA
AEK
OLED55G36LA.AEK
OLED
OLED77C36LC
AEK
OLED77C36LC.AEK
OLED
OLED65C36LC
AEK
OLED65C36LC.AEK
OLED
OLED55C36LC
AEK
OLED55C36LC.AEK
OLED
OLED48C36LA
AEK
OLED48C36LA.AEK
OLED
OLED83C34LA
AEK
OLED83C34LA.AEK
OLED
OLED77C34LA
AEK
OLED77C34LA.AEK
OLED
OLED65C34LA
AEK
OLED65C34LA.AEK
OLED
OLED55C34LA
AEK
OLED55C34LA.AEK
OLED
OLED48C34LA
AEK
OLED48C34LA.AEK
OLED
OLED42C34LA
AEK
OLED42C34LA.AEK
This Promotion is valid for any participant who has purchased and legally acquired possession of the Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period in the UK. The Promotion only applies to the purchase of new and genuine Qualifying Products from any retailer. It is non-transferable and in the event of a change of ownership will not be valid unless LG has provided its written approval. This Promotion is subject to eligibility (detailed above).
General Conditions
7. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.
8. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.
10. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire to determine stock availability.
11. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure that they comply with all applicable terms and eligibility requirements (including correctly registering their purchase by 30th September 2023 via https://www.lg.com/uk/support/register-product-gate).
12. The returns policy of LG.com/UK will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).
13. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.
14. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.
15. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.
16. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
17. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.
18. The Promoter will not be responsible for offers which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.
19. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.
20. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
21. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.
22. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy
23. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.
24. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.
25. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
26. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
27. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.
28. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.