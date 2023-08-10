We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Gaming Promotion – Buy an LG OLED TV and get up to £200 XBOX gift card.
Very Short Terms
Promotion valid from 25th October 2021 to 30th November 2021. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.
Short Terms
Purchase an LG OLED TV (full list appendix 1a.) (“Qualifying Product”) from LG.com/uk and get £100 (48 and 55 inch TV screen size) or £200 (65, 77 or 83 TV screen size) worth of Microsoft gift cards. To claim your gift card, following the purchase of a Qualifying Product during the promotional period (25th October 2021– 30th November 2021), visit www.lggamingpromo.com and register your purchase. Registration closes on 28th of February 2022.
Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from LG.com/UK and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over.
Further Details:
1. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.
2. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).
3. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at http://www.lg.com/uk/privacy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the Participating Retailers’ terms of promotion/sale.
4. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Appendix
1a. Qualifying LG TV models:
OLED77G1
OLED65G1
OLED55G1
OLED83C1
OLED77C1
OLED65C1
OLED55C1
OLED48C1
OLED77B1
OLED65B1
OLED55B1