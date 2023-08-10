We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE WINE CELLAR PROMOTION
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Promotion Period: 6th of October ~ 14th of December, 2020
Claim Deadline: within 30 days of the purchase date of the Qualifying Product. For clarity, if you purchased your Qualifying Product on 6th of October, your maximum claim date would be 5th of November. The last date to submit your claim is 13th of January 2021.
ELIGIBILITY
1. The Promotion is open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.
2. The Promotion entails the receipt of an A. Mendini corkscrew via Signed post.
3. In order to qualify for the Promotion, participants must purchase a new (not second hand) Qualifying Product from a retailer participating in the Promotion (“Participating Retailer”) in the UK during the Promotion Period; the promotion is valid on in-store and online purchases only. Claims relating to non-qualifying products or Qualifying Products purchased before or after this Promotion Period will be deemed invalid. The Promoter/Administrator shall not be responsible for any unauthorised retailer purporting to be a participating retailer of this promotion. The Promoter shall not accept claims from marketplace sellers including but not limited to eBay, Amazon and Tesco marketplaces, save only for participating national retailers’ official marketplace stores.
QUALIFYING PRODUCTS
The Qualifying Product is an LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and the model code is LSR200W. The purchase has to be made between 6th of October ~ 14th of December 2020
4. Qualifying Products can only be purchased in-store, online or by telephone from Participating Retailers only; please check with your chosen retailer that they are participating in this Promotion prior to purchasing a product to avoid any disappointment. Products purchased via other means will not qualify for this Promotion.
5. The Qualifying Product must be a new and genuine LG SIGNATURE product. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products; products imported from outside the EEA or products which are counterfeit or infringe the intellectual property rights of LG Electronics in any way will not qualify for this Promotion.
CLAIM PROCESS
6. To claim this Promotion following your purchase, you must email redeem@LGRedemption.co.uk with the following:
- A full scan or image of the receipt showing the Retailer name, the model number, the price of the qualifying product and the date of purchase.
- Product serial number (which is available on either the qualifying product or its packaging)
- Your address so you can receive the gift.
- Confirmation that you are above age 18
- By emailing us, you confirm your agreement that you have read and agree to these terms and conditions.
Claims made after the deadline will not be eligible for the Promotion.
7. Claims are not valid in respect of Qualifying Products that are returned to a retailer and the participant receives a full refund, in which case the Promoter will be entitled to claim back any gifts that were provided. In any event, the last date for registration will be the Claim Deadline.
8. The Administrator will not process a claim if the participant cannot provide a copy of the full purchase receipt and the serial number on the qualifying product.
9. You will receive an A. Mendini corkscrew via signed post to the address you provided when submitting you Claim. This will be within 30 working days of validation of your Claim. Validation of your claim shall occur within 5 working days of a successful registration. It is your responsibility to provide accurate information to the Promoter/Administrator and should you provide any inaccurate information, the Promoter or Administrator shall not be responsible for and shall have no obligation to fulfil the delivery of the gift.
10. Please note you will need access to the internet to redeem this promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.
GENERAL CONDITIONS
11. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all claims to protect itself against fraudulent, invalid or repetitive claims including, without limitation, to require the participant to prove that it did not return the product within the period of 30 days from the date of purchase. Claims for returned products, those made in bad faith or fraudulent entries or claims that otherwise do not meet these terms and conditions will be invalidated.
12. Should the gift be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the gift for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over all claims submitted.
13. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this promotion at any time.
14. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.
15. You will only be able to claim 1 gift per Qualifying Product purchased. 16. It is your responsibility to ensure you have provided the correct contact details for the purposes of this Promotion.
17. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter shall not be responsible for for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an end user as a result of entering this promotion.
18. By claiming this gift, applicants will be deemed to have read and accepted these terms and conditions.
19. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd whose registered office is Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL
20. Administrator: Brand & Deliver Marketing whose registered office is 5-6 Mallow Street, London, EC1Y 8rq
For any enquiries related to this promotion, please email: redeem@LGRedemption.co.uk
21. The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR and shall procure that the Administrator does the same. In particular, Promoter will hold all personal data securely and the Promoter and Administrator will use it solely for the purposes of administering the Promotion as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with all applicable law and the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at http://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.
22. The Promotion and these terms and conditions are governed by English Law and are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.