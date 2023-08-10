LG SIGNATURE WINE CELLAR PROMOTION

6. To claim this Promotion following your purchase, you must email redeem@LGRedemption.co.uk with the following:

- A full scan or image of the receipt showing the Retailer name, the model number, the price of the qualifying product and the date of purchase.

- Product serial number (which is available on either the qualifying product or its packaging)

- Your address so you can receive the gift.

- Confirmation that you are above age 18

- By emailing us, you confirm your agreement that you have read and agree to these terms and conditions.

Claims made after the deadline will not be eligible for the Promotion.

7. Claims are not valid in respect of Qualifying Products that are returned to a retailer and the participant receives a full refund, in which case the Promoter will be entitled to claim back any gifts that were provided. In any event, the last date for registration will be the Claim Deadline.

8. The Administrator will not process a claim if the participant cannot provide a copy of the full purchase receipt and the serial number on the qualifying product.

9. You will receive an A. Mendini corkscrew via signed post to the address you provided when submitting you Claim. This will be within 30 working days of validation of your Claim. Validation of your claim shall occur within 5 working days of a successful registration. It is your responsibility to provide accurate information to the Promoter/Administrator and should you provide any inaccurate information, the Promoter or Administrator shall not be responsible for and shall have no obligation to fulfil the delivery of the gift.

10. Please note you will need access to the internet to redeem this promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.