LG TV Promotion – 10% off LG TV purchase
Summary Terms and Conditions:
Availability: United Kingdom, 18+ only. Promotion Period: promotion valid from 00:01 on 23rd March to 23:59 on 29th March 2022. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, selected 2021 UK variant LG TVs can be purchased from a Participating Retailer with a 10% discount on displayed prices. Terms and conditions: Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via Participating Retailers. Internet access required for online purchases. Visit www.LG.COM/UK for full terms, conditions and exclusions. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .
Full Terms and Conditions
1. This Promotion is open to residents of Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address required for online purchases.
3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 23 March 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 29 March 2022 inclusive.
4. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as defined below) and receive a 10% discount on the Recommended Retail Price. To benefit from this Promotion, you will need to enter the applicable voucher code of the Participating Retailer at checkout.
5. Qualifying Products
2021 LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:
10off-tv-promotion-2022
6. Participating Retailers
Retailers participating in this Promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:
LG.com/uk
Currys & PCWorld
John Lewis
Richer Sounds
Argos
Costco
Amazon
Very.com
Littlewoods
AO.com
Hughes
RGB Electrical
PRC Direct
HBH Woolacotts
Box Limited
ASK Electronics
Electrical Discount
Reliant TV
Euronics UK and their agents
The Promoter reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.
8. The terms of this Promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the promotion in their respective stores and / or websites.
9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by Participating Retailer. Please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.
11. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.
12. The Promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom must be Qualifying Products.
13. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).
14. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information (as outlined above) in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.
15. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.
16. Should you have any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from your Participating Retailer.
17. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
18. The Promoter shall not be responsible i the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.
19. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.
20. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.
21. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
22. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.
23. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
24. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
25. By participating in the Promotion, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.
26. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.
27. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.
28. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.