Terms and Conditions

The Conran Shop × LG OLED × Yinka Ilori ‘Forest of Eyes’ - 20% off selected LG products when bought through the QR code printed on the postcards which customers can get from The Conran Shop’s London stores.

Summary Terms and Conditions:

Availability: residents in the UK & Ireland, 18+ only. Offer: Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV and a selected soundbars (full list in clause 4.) (“Qualifying Product(s)”) from LG.com/uk and receive a 20% discount by entering a voucher code at checkout. The voucher codes can be found on the postcards which are available at the Conran Shop’s London stores. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with the cashback promotion only.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions:

1. Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 29 April 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 24 June 2022 inclusive

2. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as defined below) and receive a 20% discount on the recommended retail price.

3. 20% discount on the recommended retail price. To benefit from this Promotion, you will need to enter the applicable promotion code printed in the postcard collected in the Conran Shop’s London stores.

4. Qualifying Products: All TVs and Soundbars that can be purchased through LG.com. All other products, including TV accessories, are exempt from this promotion. Complete product list below.

5. Further Details and Conditions: a. Offer is only redeemable online at LG.com/uk. b. To benefit from this Offer you must add a participating product to your basket and subsequently enter the respective discount code at the checkout (see clause 3). c. The Offer is subject to availability. d. Refunds will be credited to the amount paid by the customer for the product and to the original payment method. e. Qualifying Products can be purchased together and will have the 20% discount applied to each product. f. In case Qualifying Product(s) is/are purchased with a non-Qualifying Product, the promotion will only apply to the Qualifying Product(s). g. Promotion will apply once per SKU. h. The cashback promotion needs to be redeemed separately. Visit https://www.lgtvcashback.com/ to find out more. Subject to the Terms and Conditions of the cashback promotion.

6. It is the responsibility of the claimant to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to receive the Offer. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of an Offer due to the provision of incorrect information.

7. The Offers are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

8. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

9. We reserve the right to cancel Offers at any time.

10. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.

11. No responsibility can be taken for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.

12. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

13. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

14. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

15. If any part of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

16. By claiming the Offer, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.

17. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.

18. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

Complete SKU list of Qualifying Products:

OLED77G16LA.AEK    OLED65G16LA.AEK    OLED55G16LA.AEK    OLED83C14LA.AEK    OLED77C14LB.AEK
OLED65C14LB.AEK    OLED55C14LB.AEK    OLED48C14LB.AEK    OLED77B16LA.AEK    OLED65B16LA.AEK
OLED55B16LA.AEK    OLED77A16LA.AEK    OLED65A16LA.AEK    OLED55A16LA.AEK    OLED48A16LA.AEK
75QNED916PA.AEK    65QNED916PA.AEK    65QNED996PB.AEK    86NANO916PA.AEK    86NANO866PA.AEK
75NANO866PA.AEK    75NANO756PA.AEK    65NANO866PA.AEK    65NANO806PA.AEK    55NANO966PA.AEK
55NANO916PA.AEK    55NANO866PA.AEK    55NANO806PA.AEK    50NANO806PA.AEK    50NANO866PA.AEK
86UP80006LA.AEK    82UP80006LA.AEK    75UP81006LR.AEK    70UP81006LR.AEK    65UP81006LR.AEK
55UP81006LR.AEK    50UP81006LR.AEK    43UP81006LR.AEK    32LM637BPLA.AEK    75UP75006LC.AEK
65UP77006LB.AEK    65UP75006LF.AEK    55UP77006LB.AEK    55UP75006LF.AEK    50UP75006LF.AEK
43UP77006LB.AEK    43UP75006LF.AEK    OLED88Z29LA.AEK    OLED77Z29LA.AEK    OLED97G29LA.AEK
OLED83G26LA.AEK    OLED77G26LA.AEK    OLED65G26LA.AEK    OLED55G26LA.AEK    OLED77C26LD.AEK
OLED65C26LD.AEK    OLED55C26LD.AEK    OLED48C26LB.AEK    OLED42C26LB.AEK    OLED83C24LA.AEK
OLED77C24LA.AEK    OLED65C24LA.AEK    OLED55C24LA.AEK    OLED48C24LA.AEK    OLED42C24LA.AEK
OLED77B26LA.AEK    OLED65B26LA.AEK    OLED55B26LA.AEK    OLED65A26LA.AEK    OLED55A26LA.AEK
OLED48A26LA.AEK    86QNED996QB.AEK    75QNED996QB.AEK    65QNED996QB.AEK    86QNED916QA.AEK
75QNED916QA.AEK    65QNED916QA.AEK    86QNED866QA.AEK    75QNED866QA.AEK    65QNED866QA.AEK
55QNED866QA.AEK    75QNED826QB.AEK    65QNED826QB.AEK    55QNED826QB.AEK    50QNED826QB.AEK
86QNED816QA.AEK    75QNED816QA.AEK    65QNED816QA.AEK    55QNED816QA.AEK    50QNED816QA.AEK
75NANO816QA.AEK    65NANO816QA.AEK    55NANO816QA.AEK    50NANO816QA.AEK    86NANO766QA.AEK
75NANO766QA.AEK    70NANO766QA.AEK    65NANO766QA.AEK    55NANO766QA.AEK    50NANO766QA.AEK
43NANO766QA.AEK    86UQ91006LA.AEK    75UQ91006LA.AEK    65UQ91006LA.AEK    55UQ91006LA.AEK
50UQ91006LA.AEK    43UQ91006LA.AEK    60UQ90006LA.AEK    75UQ81006LB.AEK    70UQ81006LB.AEK
65UQ81006LB.AEK    60UQ81006LB.AEK    55UQ81006LB.AEK    50UQ81006LB.AEK    43UQ81006LB.AEK
86UQ80006LB.AEK    75UQ80006LB.AEK    65UQ80006LB.AEK    55UQ80006LB.AEK    50UQ80006LB.AEK
43UQ80006LB.AEK    43UQ76906LE.AEK    65UQ75006LF.AEK    65UQ75006LF.AEKD    55UQ75006LF.AEK
55UQ75006LF.AEKD    50UQ75006LF.AEK    50UQ75006LF.AEKD    43UQ75006LF.AEK    43UQ75006LF.AEKD
32LQ630B6LA.AEK    32LQ63006LA.AEK    43LM6300PLA.AEK
G1.DGBRLLK    GX.DGBRLLK    QP5.DGBRLLK    QP5W.DGBRLLK    SJ2.DGBRLLK    SK1D.DGBRLLK
SL5Y.DGBRLLK    SL6Y.DGBRLLK    SN4.DGBRLLK    SN7CY.DGBRLLK    SN7Y.DGBRLLK    SN9YG.DGBRLLK
SP11RA.DGBRLLK    SP2.CGBRLLK    SP7.DGBRLLK    SP8YA.DGBRLLK    SP9YA.DGBRLLK    S75Q.DGBRLLK