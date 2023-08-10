Terms and Conditions for Deliveroo Free £50 Voucher

This offer entitles a qualifying customer to claim a £50 Deliveroo voucher from this reward site; www.lgtakeaway.co.uk using the unique claim code sent to them having made a qualifying TV purchase at participating retailers.



The £50 Deliveroo voucher can be added as a credit in your Deliveroo account (new customers are required to register) and then redeemed for orders placed via the Deliveroo app, within locations where Deliveroo is available, for part or full payment of goods.



Unique claim codes and the subsequent Deliveroo voucher is valid for UK households only.



The promoter accepts no liability for a lost or stolen unique claim code or the £50 Deliveroo voucher.



The promoter and issuer reserve the right to amend the terms and conditions or discontinue the voucher at any time. This does not affect your statutory rights.



The Deliveroo voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.



The unique claim code and subsequent £50 Deliveroo voucher hold no cash value and is not for sale or re-sale. Cash value 0.001p.



The unique claim code is valid for use until 15.08.21 to obtain your Deliveroo voucher. You have until 31.08.21 to add the credit into your Deliveroo account and to use this credit. Any credit that has not been spent by this expiry date will be lost.



The Promoter reserves the right to: Delay, postpone, cancel or terminate early the Promotion; Replace the Promotion with a similar or lesser offer (as determined by the Promoter), in the event of circumstances outside its reasonable control, which it considers make it necessary for it to do so. If the Promotor exercises these rights it will make available another offer on similar terms to the Promotion.



The promoter and its agents cannot be held responsible for the quality of products, service or featured dishes availability on Deliveroo. Check the Deliveroo app for availability of deliveries and restaurants.



For Deliveroo terms of use please visit; https://deliveroo.co.uk/legal



Any persons taking advantage of this offer does so on complete acceptance of these terms and conditions.



The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this promotion, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (including personal injury, death and fraud) in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law.



For the avoidance of doubt, Roofoods Ltd (trading as Deliveroo.co.uk) and each of its respective subsidiaries, affiliates, owners, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, members, representatives and employees (“Deliveroo”) will have no liability or responsibility of any claim arising in connection with participation in this promotion or any prize awarded, except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law. By entering this promotion, you acknowledge and accept that the Promoter is the sole promoter in relation to the promotion and that Deliveroo have not offered or sponsored this promotion in any way.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Limited, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL.



The Promotion and these Terms & Conditions are subject to English law. The courts of England and Wales have non-exclusive jurisdiction over any claims or disputes.