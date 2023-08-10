Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The Promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 18th October 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 31st October 2023.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, Selected QNED and Nanocell TV models can be purchased from a participating retailer (listed below) with an extra 10% off on displayed prices.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 18th October 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 31st October 2023.

During the Promotion Period, purchase a qualifying product (as detailed below) and receive an extra 10% off the displayed price by inputting the respective participating retailers discount code at the checkout which will be available on their respective websites. For in-store purchases, please ask a staff member of the respective participating retailer for details on how to redeem this offer.

Qualifying Products

4. The UK variant LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

43QNED756RA.AEK

50QNED756RA.AEK

55QNED756RA.AEK

65QNED756RA.AEK

75QNED756RA.AEK

50QNED816RE.AEK

55QNED816RE.AEK

65QNED816RE.AEK

75QNED816RE.AEK

50QNED826RE.AEK

55QNED826RE.AEK

65QNED826RE.AEK

75QNED826RE.AEK

86QNED816RE.AEK

55QNED866RE.AEK

65QNED866RE.AEK

75QNED866RE.AEK

86QNED866RE.AEK

43NANO766QA.AEK

50NANO766QA.AEK

55NANO766QA.AEK

65NANO766QA.AEK

70NANO766QA.AEK

75NANO766QA.AEK

86NANO766QA.AEK

50NANO816QA.AEK

55NANO816QA.AEK

65NANO816QA.AEK

75NANO816QA.AEK

50QNED816QA.AEK

55QNED816QA.AEK

65QNED816QA.AEK

75QNED816QA.AEK

86QNED816QA.AEK

50QNED826QB.AEK

55QNED826QB.AEK

65QNED826QB.AEK

75QNED826QB.AEK

55QNED866QA.AEK

65QNED866QA.AEK

75QNED866QA.AEK

86QNED866QA.AEK

Participating Retailers

5. The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK

Currys

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Argos

Costco

Amazon

Very.com

Littlewoods

AO.com

Hughes

RGB Electrical

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

ASK Electronics

Electrical Discount

Reliant TV

Euronics UK and their agents

Crampton & Moore

Marks Electrical

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Ltd

Soloco UK and their agents

Tekzone (Harrods and Selfridges)

JD Williams

Vaughans

Sonic Direct

Euronics Ireland

Expert Ireland

Soundstore Ireland

Powercity Ireland

Harvey Norman Ireland

DID Ireland

Dominic Smith Electrical Expert Ireland

Callaghans Electrical Ireland

The Promoter reserves the right to amend this list of Participating Retailers.

General Conditions

6. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and/or websites.

7. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

8. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the respective Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

10. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable Terms and Conditions (including correctly entering and applying the discount code at checkout).

11. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

12. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/Participating Retailer will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

13. For online purchases, participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between the participant and their internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

14. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

15. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective Participating Retailer.

16. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

17. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

18. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

19. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

20. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

21. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

22. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter/Participating Retailer and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

23. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

24. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

25. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

26. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

27. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.