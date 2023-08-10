





Terms and Conditions

Organizer: LG Electronics

LGE’s address is as follows: LG Twin Tower, 128 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, 150-721, Korea. ]

hereinafter “LG” or “Organizer”

By entering the raffle (“Raffle”) detailed below, you (the “Participant”) agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions (“Terms and Conditions”).

These Terms and Conditions prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications, including advertising or Raffle materials. Entry instructions are deemed to form part of the Terms and Conditions and by entering this Raffle all Participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms and Conditions. Please retain a copy for your information.

The Organizer takes data protection seriously. By entering in this Raffle, you confirm that you have read the Privacy Policy [for residents in EU] and agree to these Terms and Conditions of the Raffle. Personal information required includes following but not limited to the Participant’s:

· Legal name;

· Email address associated to an LG.com account;

· Mailing address; and

· Contact number.

By submitting any information required as part of participating in the Raffle, Participants agree to their information being held and processed in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or applicable data protection laws.

The Raffle:

A. Raffle “LEC Summer Split Prediction Raffle” (starting 22nd June 2023 14:00 CET (15:00 UTC) on and closing at 23:59 CET (22:59 UTC) on 23rd July 2023).

Special conditions of participation for this Raffle:

1. There will be a clickable banner on the LG Website (https://lg.com/) announcing the Raffle and redirecting Participants to a participation form. Participants must confirm the following to participate in the Raffle:

· An email address associated to an LG.com account; and

· An answer to the question: Which team will win the 2023 LEC Summer Split?

2. Winning Mechanics: Winners will be drawn randomly from an independently audited computer program from all Participants who correctly completed the participation form and answered the question correctly (i.e. guessed the winning team correctly).

B. Prizes include:

1. 5x LG "27GR95QE" monitors; or

2. 160x Ocean Song Ashe Skin; and Champion Bundle.

C. General conditions of participation for the Raffle

1. Open exclusively to users who are residents in United Kingdom, Germany, Spain or France, but excluding employees (and their immediate families) of LG, affiliated companies, agents, or anyone else professionally connected with the Raffle.

2. Participants have fill out the participation form, and provide an e-mail address that is associated to an LG.com account, and answer the quiz question.

3. The Raffle is void where prohibited by local laws. It is the responsibility of the Participant to ensure the legality of entering this Raffle under the laws of their country of residence.

4. Except where prohibited by law, Participants must be 18 years or over.

5. No purchase necessary; however, a valid LG.com account and access to the internet are required. If you do not have a LG.com account, you will need to create one in order to participate. Please see www.lg.com for more details. All entries will be subject to the Terms of Service for LG.com which are available online at https://www.lg.com/uk/lge-terms.

6. The Participants entering the Raffle must be the owner of the LG.com account used.

7. The LG.com account must remain active during the Raffle and for a few days after the end of the Raffle to be validated in the event your entry is a winning entry.

a. The winners will be notified via email within 30 days from the end (23rd July 23:59 CET…) of the Raffle and provided steps to claim their prize. Each Participant is responsible for monitoring their e-mails for prize notification and receipt of other communication related to this Raffle.

b. By entering the Raffle, the Participant will be deemed to agree to email notifications from the Raffle Organizer.

c. If a prize winner(s) fails to respond and cannot be reached by the Organizer or their nominated agent within 7 calendar days, using the contact information provided at the time of entry, that prize winner shall no longer be eligible to win a prize, and an winner may be selected in the Organizer’s sole discretion.“

d. The Organizer reserves the right to request documentation (to the Organizer’s reasonable satisfaction) to confirm the Participant’s identity (age, residential address and email address, cell phone number), eligibility and any information submitted by the Participant, before issuing the prize(s). If the requested information is not received by the Organizer (or its nominated agent), or an entry has not been verified or validated to the Organizer’s satisfaction within the time requested, then that entry may become invalid.

8. Maximum one (1) entry per Participant l. For clarity, a Participant may not win multiple prizes.

Failure to comply with any part of these Terms and Conditions will disqualify the Participant from the Raffle.

Raffle Period

1. The Raffle opens at 14:00 CET (15:00 UTC) on 22nd June 2023 and closes at 23:59 CET (22:59 UTC) on 23rd July 2023. Any entries received outside of this Period will not be included.

Exclusion of Participants:

1. Bulk entries made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Incomplete or illegible entries, entries by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter), and entries which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that an Participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own, or any other automated means in order to increase that Participant’s entries into the Raffle, in a way that is not consistent with the spirit of the Raffle, that Participant’s entries will be disqualified, and any prize award will be void.

2. All entries will be strictly monitored by the Organizer. The Organizer and its service providers reserve the right to reject any entries for any reason in its sole discretion and the Organizer will reject entries which, in the reasonable opinion of the Organizer:

a. contains any content that is offensive or could reflect negatively on the name, reputation, or goodwill of the Organizer or any brand partner;

b. Includes trademarks, logos, or copyrighted material not owned by the Participant or used without the right holder's prior written permission (including famous names, company names, etc.);

c. defames, misrepresents, or insults other people or companies, including, but not limited to the Organizer (including its partners);

d. Promotes any political, blasphemous or religious agenda or any image deemed to incite religious hatred;

e. is deemed to be distasteful, degrading or will in any way cause offence:

f. Contains images of third parties who have not expressly consented to feature in Raffle;

g. Any account name or profile photograph which contravene the above will be void, and any entries will not count and;

h. Any entry that contains any computer viruses, worms, Trojan horses or other potentially damaging computer programs or files;

3. Any evidence of manipulation will cause automatic disqualification and cancellation. This may be applicable also after the prize has been awarded.

4. The Organizer and its service providers reserve the right, but not the obligation, to monitor and review the content submitted, and to remove or refuse to take forward as an entry any content submitted that the Organizer does not deem, in its sole discretion, to be appropriate, or which the Organizer deems to violate any of these Terms and Conditions. The Organizer reserves the right to report any content violations to the appropriate authorities.

5. The Organizer does not guarantee that the Participant will have any recourse to edit or delete any content he or she has submitted. The Organizer has the right to remove or refuse to post any entry for any reason. The Participant acknowledges that he or she, not the Organizer, is responsible for the contents of his or her submission.

General

1. Limitations of liability: insofar as permitted by law, the Organizer does not assume any responsibility for:

a. Any faulty, incorrect, failed or erroneous electronic data transmissions;

b. Communications line failure, regardless of cause, with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, satellites, servers, computer or provider utilized in any aspect of this Raffle;

c. Entries lost, damaged or delayed. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt;

d. Inaccessibility or unavailability of the internet or any website/social media site; or

e. Any combination thereof.

2. The Organizer is not responsible for any taxes, customs charges or other costs required for or related to receiving the prize.

3. The Organizer will further not compensate any prize that cannot be redeemed or received by a winner due to customs or other local regulations or that is damaged, delayed or lost.

4. Winners are responsible for declaring and paying any applicable taxes and charges that may apply on the value of a prize awarded in the winner’s jurisdiction.

5. If for any reason the Raffle is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Organizer which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Raffle, the Organizer reserves the right (subject to any written directions given under applicable law) to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Raffle or invalidate any affected entries but will endeavor to minimize the effect to Participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.

6. If an act, omission, event or circumstance occurs which is beyond the reasonable control of the Organizer and which prevents the Organizer from complying with these Terms and Conditions, such as a change to a venue or an alteration or cancellation of an event, the Organizer will not be liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligation.

7. By entering the Raffle the Participant agrees that the Organizer may contact them to ask whether they want to participate in publicity relating to the Raffle.

8. The Organizer cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss or injury suffered by any Participant entering the Raffle or as a result of accepting any prize. Nothing shall exclude the Organizer’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

9. If the Organizer suffers loss or incur any costs in connection with any breach of these Terms and Conditions of entry or any other legal obligation by a Participant, the Participant shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Organizer for those losses, damages and costs.

10. Subject to the Organizer’s Privacy Policy, the winners’ Usernames will be made available on request from 01st August 2023 for a minimum of three months, by sending an email titled ‘LG x LEC Summer Split Prediction Raffle to: [socialmedia@buildarocket.com]. If any winner objects to their information being published, please contact the Organizers agency by emailing [socialmedia@buildarocket.com].

11. The Organizer shall have sole and final determination as to which entries are genuine and therefore eligible to take part in this Raffle. The Organizer’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

12. If any provisions of these Terms and Conditions are judged to be invalid, illegal or otherwise unenforceable, then the respective provision shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.

13. These Terms and Conditions (and any non-contractual disputes/claims which arise out of or in connection with them) will be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in England and Wales.

Data Protection

The Organizer will only use the personal details supplied for the administration of the Raffle and the auditing of the entries where necessary and for no other purpose, unless we have Participant’s consent or the Participant has opted-in to receive future marketing communications. The surname and country of the verified winners will be made available as set out under GENERAL in Clause 0 above and the winner can object to this as stipulated under GENERAL in Clause 0. Otherwise, your personal details will at any time be kept confidential and in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018 as applicable. To see the Organizer’s Privacy Policy visit: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy. The Participants can request access to their personal data, have any inaccuracies rectified or request deletion of personal data by sending an email todpo-eu@lge.com.

By participating, the Participant acknowledges and agrees to their information will be transferred for processing according to the jotform.com privacy policy, which can be found here:https://www.jotform.com/privacy/

By participating in the Raffle, the Participant agrees to the use of their personal data as described here. The Participants can withdraw their consent at any time by sending an email to eu@lge.com. For the purposes of this Raffle, requests to delete personal data can only be actioned after the Raffle has concluded.