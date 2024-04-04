These Terms and Conditions ("Terms") govern your participation in the ROXi Premium 3-Month Free Trial Offer ("Offer"). By participating in the Offer, you agree to abide by these Terms. Please read these Terms carefully before proceeding to claim the Offer.

1. Eligibility



To be eligible for the Offer, you must meet the following criteria:

You must purchase a new LG smart TV (2024 models only) directly from LG.com by 23:59 (BST) on 30 April 2024.

You must be new to ROXi, meaning you must create a new ROXi account at the time of claiming the Offer, by entering a valid offer code at roxi.tv/lg/3mf-offer

You must be a resident of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

2. Offer Details

The Offer provides you with a 3-month free trial of ROXi's Premium subscription service.

After the free trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly price (£7.99 in the UK, €7.99 in ROI), unless cancelled prior to the end of the trial period.

Each offer code is unique and can only be redeemed once. The Offer is limited to one per household.

The Offer is subject to change or withdrawal at any time at the discretion of ROXi.

3. Redemption Process



To redeem the Offer, please follow these steps:

Following purchase of a new smart TV from LG.com, a unique offer code will be sent to the email address you provided at the point of purchase.

Click the link in the email or visit roxi.tv/lg/3mf-offer and enter your code when creating your new ROXi account.

Proceed to complete checkout for your ongoing subscription to ROXi Premium (you will not be charged until after your free trial ends and you can cancel anytime).

While the new LG smart TV must be purchased by 23:59 on 30 April 2024, the 3-month free trial can be claimed up until 31 May 2024 by entering a valid code at roxi.tv/lg/3mf-offer.

To use ROXi Premium, you will need to sign into the ROXi app on your LG smart TV.

4. General Terms

ROXi reserves the right to verify the eligibility of participants and to disqualify any participant who breaches these Terms or engages in fraudulent activity.

ROXi's standard Terms & Conditions apply to your use of the ROXi Music Service, in addition to these Offer terms.

ROXi reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Offer, in whole or in part, at any time without prior notice. However, if you have already created your new ROXi account and entered a valid offer code, you will still be able to redeem the Offer.

5. Limitation of Liability

To the extent permitted by law, ROXi shall not be liable for any loss, damage, or injury suffered or sustained (including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss) arising from, or in connection with, the Offer or these Terms.

6. Contact Information

For any issues receiving your unique offer code after purchasing your new smart TV from LG.com, please contact LG Help & Customer Support. For any inquiries regarding this offer or assistance with redemption, please visit the ROXi Customer Support site.

By proceeding to claim the Offer, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree with any part of these Terms, you should not proceed to claim the Offer.