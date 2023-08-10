LG’s promotion of receiving up to 22% off selected UK variant LG products (conditions detailed below).

Summary Terms and Conditions



Promotion Availability

This promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) who are aged 18 years and over only.

Promotion Period

The promotion will commence at 08:00 GMT on 11th July 2023 and will run until further notice.

Promotion

During the Promotion Period, you could save up to 22% on the recommended retail price (“RRP”) when purchasing 3 selected UK variant LG products on Select Shop Any participant that purchases 2 selected UK variant LG products on Select Shop, will receive a 15% discount off the total amount payable. Any participant that purchases 3 selected UK variant LG products on Select Shop will receive a 20% discount off the total amount payable. Further, an additional 2% discount will automatically apply to any member of LG.com/uk (only offered once per member). Please refer to point 5 below for further details.

Terms and Conditions

This promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Internet access is required for all online purchases.

Promoter

LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility



1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary only on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



3. Promotion Period: The Promotion is available for participants from 08:00 GMT on 11th July 2023 and will run until further notice.



4. During the Promotion Period, participants could receive up to 22% off RRP when purchasing any of the selected UK variant LG products on Select Shop in addition to a one-off 2% LG member discount. The Promotion entails the following conditions:

- Where a participant purchases any 2 of the selected UK LG Products from LG.com/uk/select-shop, they will receive an automatic discount of 15% off the total amount payable; or



- Where a participant purchases any 3 of the selected UK LG Products from LG.com/uk/select-shop, they will receive an automatic discount of 20% off the total amount payable.



The offers outlined above can be used in conjunction with a 2% member discount available at LG.com/uk. This discount is applicable to all members who make purchases at LG.com/uk (and limited to one membership discount of 2% per member). This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers/coupons not mentioned herein.



5. How to claim: The Promotion is only redeemable during the Promotion Period. The Promotion together with the LG.com/uk members’ discount (of 2%) is automatically deducted from the total amount payable at the checkout.

6. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.



7. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.



8. In the event of a return, all products purchased in the bundle must be returned together. The full amount will be credited to the original payment method. A partial refund is not possible under any circumstances.



9. This Promotion cannot be applied to any previously placed orders.

10. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.



12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.



13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.



14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.



15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.



19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.



22. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



