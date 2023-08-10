We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms of Sale Consumer
Information about us & how to contact us
We operate the website [https://www.lg.com/uk]. We are [LG Electronics U.K. Limited], a company registered in England and Wales under company number [02143888] and with our registered office at Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL United Kingdom. Our main trading address is Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL. Our VAT number is [GB 468 3136 32]. You can contact Consumer Support by calling us on [0344-847-5454] emailing us at [cic.uk@lge.com]. Consumer Support operates from Monday to Saturday excluding public holidays, 9:00am to 5:00pm GMT.
These Sales Terms
If you are purchasing products from us (“Products”) as a consumer, via our website these are the Terms & Conditions (“Sales Terms”) on which we supply products to you. These Sales Terms and any applicable policies we have on our website from time to time is the Contract between us and you, and should be read in conjunction with our Promotion Terms & Conditions.
Our rights to vary these Sales Terms
We have the right to revise and amend our policies or these Sales Terms from time to time by posting them on our website. You will be subject to the policies and Sales Terms in force at the time that you order Products from us, unless any changes are required to be made by law or governmental authority (in which case it will apply to orders previously placed by you), or if we notify you of the change to them before we send you the Dispatch Confirmation (in which case we have the right to assume that you have accepted the changes, unless you notify us to the contrary within seven working days of receipt by you of the Products).
Our Products
The images of the Products on the website are for illustrative purposes only. Although we have made every effort to display the colours accurately, we cannot guarantee that your computer's display of the colours accurately reflect the colour of the Products. The Products purchased may vary slightly from those images.
All Products shown on the Site are subject to availability. Wherever possible, we list availability information for Products on the Site. Prices are subject to change without notice.
We will inform you by email if the Product you have ordered is not available and when it can be back in stock.We reserve the right to discontinue the sale of any Product or Service at any time without notice. We may decline or place quantity limits on your order at any time.
Your Capacity to contract
By placing an order through our website, you warrant that:
(a) you are legally capable of entering into binding contracts;
(b) you are at least 18 years old;
(c) you are a private individual and purchasing products in your capacity as such; and
(d) you are not purchasing products for the purpose of resale.
Our Contract
Your order is an offer to us to buy the Product(s) in your order. You are deemed to have placed an order with us by ordering via our online checkout process. After placing an order, you will receive an e-mail from us acknowledging that we have received your order and containing an Order Reference Number and details of the Product(s) you have ordered (Order Confirmation). Please note that the Order Confirmation is acknowledgement that we have received your order and does not mean your order has been accepted by us. All orders are subject to our acceptance of your offer to buy the Product(s) ordered. We will only accept your offer (and form the contract of sale) when we send you an e-mail confirming that the Product(s) has been dispatched (Dispatch Confirmation). We may refuse to accept your order for any reason, including:
(a) where the Product is not available;
(b) where we cannot obtain authorisation for your payment;
(c) if there has been a pricing or Product description error (see ‘Price and Payment’ below); or
(d) if you do not meet the eligibility criteria set out in ‘Your Status’ above.
The contract between us (Contract) will only be formed upon the earlier of i) when we send you the Dispatch Confirmation or ii) delivery of the Product(s).
The Contract will relate only to those Products in respect of which we have confirmed dispatch in the Dispatch Confirmation. We will not be obliged to supply any other Products which may have been part of your order until the dispatch of such Products has been confirmed in a separate Dispatch Confirmation.
Price & payment
The price of the Product (which includes VAT) will be the price quoted on the order pages when you placed your order. All prices shall be in GBP. We take reasonable care to ensure that the price of the product advised to you is correct. The price of the products will be as quoted on our website from time to time, except in cases of obvious error. The price quoted on our website for products excludes delivery charges which are quoted separately on our website.
We may from time to time offer promotional discount codes in respect of certain specified Products purchased through the website. Any related terms and conditions shall be specified at time of purchase.
Product prices and delivery charges are subject to change at any time, but changes will not affect orders in respect of which we have already sent you a Dispatch Confirmation.
We take reasonable care to ensure that the price of the Product advised to you is correct. Our website contains a large number of Products and it is always possible that, despite our best efforts, some of the Products listed on our website may be incorrectly priced.
In the event that we discover an error in the price of Product(s) ordered:
a) where the Products correct price is less than the price stated on the website, we will charge the lower amount in the case of dispatching the Products to you; and
b) if the Products correct price is higher than the price stated on the website, we will contact you as soon as possible to inform you of this error and we will give you the option of continuing to purchase the Product at the correct price or cancelling your order. We will not process your order until we have your instructions. If we are unable to contact you using the contact details you provided during the order process, we will treat the order as cancelled and notify you in writing.
You must pay for the product(s) before we dispatch them. We will not charge your credit or debit card until we dispatch the products to you.
P
ayment can be made using all major credit and debit cards [Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Maestro] and it is collected on our behalf by Digital River]. Payment will be taken at the time of purchase or shortly after. Alternatively, you can use an existing PayPal or Klarna account, open a PayPal or Klarna Credit facility. Payment via your Klarna account will be via 3 monthly instalments, which will be interest fee.
Home appliance product delivery, installation and disposal.
We can deliver anywhere in mainland Great Britain only.
Installation is only available for Home appliance products (Refrigerator, Washing Machines, except LG Styler)
Installation and disposal services are available on home appliance products excluding LG Styler.
We will deliver and install the product(s) to the delivery address you specify in your order. We will not deliver the Products to your delivery address unless there is someone present to accept and sign for them. If you have not received the Product(s) within the estimated delivery time specified in the Dispatch Confirmation you should contact us via our website or by email or by telephoning the Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us).
Installation services
Delivery does not normally include installation unless we expressly specify otherwise for a Product when you checkout or if you have specifically selected and paid for the installation service. The following terms apply to any installation service:
(a) We offer installation across mainland Great Britain only, Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands are excluded.
(b) Any installation service provided is supplied by a third party installer authorised by LG and is subject to availability.
(c) Following your selection of the installation service at checkout and following your product purchase, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for our installer to attend at your nominated premises and carry out the installation service.
(d) The installation will only take place if an adult is present at the nominated premises at the scheduled appointment date and time, to allow entry to the premises and sign for the completed installation. If there is no one is present on the scheduled date a new appointment will need to be rescheduled. Please refer to the clause (g).
(e) Where our installer fails to carry out any installation service due to unavailability of electricity and/or internet connection, existing water supply for laundry and dishwashers or any other interference or hindrance at the nominated premises, you will need to reschedule. Please refer to clause (g).
(f) If you need to reschedule your appointment, or have an issue with the installation service performed for you, please contact our Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us).
(g) Installation and disposal service will be performed at the same time as delivery. Where our installer fails to carry out any installation and disposal service due to your situation and circumstance at the time of delivery, we will only allow one rescheduling for installation and the disposal service
(h) Any item requiring collection must be ready for pick up, on the selected date and time. If the product is not ready for collection we may reject it. For example items must be unplugged, defrosted, and any plumbing must be removed.
(i) We reserve the right to inspect and verify any issue you have with the installation service performed for you. Where the issue is found to be a result of: (i) your instructions to us or our installer being against our or our installer’s advice; (ii) misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment; or (iii) normal wear and tear, we reserve the right to refuse to issue a refund to you, or claim compensation from you where we perform a repeat installation service. This does not affect your statutory rights.
(j) If you wish to return a Product(s) that has been installed, you will be required to arrange for the Product(s) to be uninstalled at your cost. If you wish to exchange a Product that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product to be uninstalled at your cost and purchase a new installation service for that Product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
The following restrictions apply to each installation service:
(a) We are unable to provide adaptors or extension leads.
(b) Our home appliance installations are only available in a domestic property and the appliance must adequately fit in the installation space, which for clarification must be a suitable location. There needs to be a working power point within 50cm of the appliance; there must be independent water and waste outlets for ‘wet’ appliances and all stop valves must be fully operational; and no carpentry or plumbing work is required to enable connection. If it is not required, the hot water supply (where applicable) must be capped off.
(c) We will be unable to install if your appliance is hardwired or there is no plug socket within 1 metre of the final product location (You will have to make sure your old appliance is removed and there are no obstructions before we arrive
(d) If there is an issue with your plumbing, we will be unable to install. If your water flow is poor or in any way hinders installation, or if you are missing necessary parts, we will have to rearrange at an additional cost.
(e) We cannot make any changes to the plumbing in your house
Cost of Installation & Disposal:
A once off fee of £24 including VAT will be charged to your account for installation.
A once off fee of £42 including VAT will be charged to your account for installation and disposal.
Please note that disposal only is not allowed.
Ownership Risk & title
You become responsible for the Products you have purchased from the time we deliver the Products to the address you gave us, or you otherwise collect them from us. You become the owner of the Product(s) on the later of either i) delivery or ii) when we receive payment for them in full.
By signing for your order, you acknowledge acceptance of the items.
Cancellation & Return
Please click here for information on this.
Consumers Only
We reserve the right to refuse any orders, or to cancel any orders we have accepted, if we suspect that they have been placed by anybody other than a consumer. You are a consumer if: (i) you are an individual; and (ii) you are buying products from us wholly or mainly for your personal use (not for use in connection with your trade, business, craft or profession). We only supply products under these Sales Terms to you for domestic and private use. Therefore, we will not be liable to you for any business losses arising from our breach of contract (including loss of profit).
You have rights as a Consumer who has purchased goods. The Consumer Rights Act 2015 says goods must be as described, fit for purpose and of satisfactory quality. A summary of those rights are that during the expected lifespan of your product your legal rights entitle you to the following:
a. Up to 30 days: if your goods are faulty, then you will be eligible for a full refund within 14 days from goods collection.
b. Up to six months: if your goods cannot be repaired or replaced, then you are eligible to a full refund, in most cases.
c. Up to six years: if your goods do not last a reasonable length of time you may be entitled to some money back.
d. After 30 days but within Warranty period: Your goods will be repaired free of charge (Warranty Period varies depending on the make and model: TV_1 Year, Refrigerator and Washing Machine_2 years)
Purchases made on this site are considered "distance sales" and legally, you have 14 days from the date of receipt of the product to change your mind and get a full refund (right of cancellation). If you have used the product and it is returned in a condition where we cannot resell it, then we may need to issue a partial refund instead. You should get your refund within 14 days from the date of the product being received by LG..
Your rights might be subject to certain exceptions.
For detailed information please visit the Citizens Advice website www.adviceguide.org.uk or call 03454 04 05 06.
Warranties
In addition to your rights above, in respect of defective, faulty and mis-described products under consumer laws, some products may benefit from product specific warranties and guarantees given by the manufacturer. Details of any manufacturers warranties and guarantees for particular products will be set out in the product details published on our website and/ or set out in the documentation which accompanies the product.
Our liability
Except for any legal responsibility that we cannot exclude in law (such as for death or personal injury), we are not legally responsible for any:
1. losses that:
a) were not foreseeable to you and us when these Terms were formed; or
b) that were not caused by any breach on our part
2. business losses;
3. losses to non-consumers;
4. Loss or corruption to any data; and
5. any indirect, special or consequential losses or damage
We shall have no liability to you for any breach of these Terms caused by any event or circumstance beyond our reasonable control including, but not limited to, strikes, lock-outs or other industrial disputes; breakdown of systems or network access; or flood, fire, explosion or accident.
We do not in any way exclude or limit our liability for:
a) death or personal injury caused by our negligence;
b) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation;
c) defective products under the Consumer Protection Act 1987.
d) Except as stated in the Contract and to the extent permitted by law, we exclude all conditions, warranties or terms which might otherwise be implied by law.
e) Subject to clause b), our total liability to you in respect of any loss arising under or in connection with the Contract (howsoever arising) shall in no circumstances exceed 100% of the Products charges.
Notices
All formal notices given by you to us must be given in writing to Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL
We may give notice to you at either the e-mail or postal address you provide to us when placing an order.
Notice we give will be deemed received and properly served immediately when posted on our website, 24 hours after an e-mail is sent, or three days after the date of posting of any letter. In proving the service of any notice, it will be sufficient to prove, in the case of a letter, that such letter was properly addressed, stamped and placed in the post and, in the case of an e-mail, that such e-mail was sent to the specified e-mail address of the addressee.
Transfer of rights & obligations
The Contract between you and us is binding on you and us and on our respective successors and permitted assignees. You may not transfer, assign, charge or otherwise dispose of the Contract, or any of your rights or obligations arising under it, without our prior written consent. We may transfer, assign, charge, sub-contract or otherwise dispose of the Contract, or any of our rights or obligations arising under it, at any time during the term of the Contract.
Events outside our control
We will not be liable or responsible for any failure to perform, or delay in performance of, any of our obligations that is caused by events outside our reasonable control (Force Majeure Event). A Force Majeure Event includes any act, event, non-happening, omission or accident beyond our reasonable control. Our performance is deemed to be suspended for the period that the Force Majeure Event continues, and we will have an extension of time for performance for the duration of that period. We will use our reasonable endeavours to bring the Force Majeure Event to a close or to find a solution by which our obligations under the Contract may be performed despite the Force Majeure Event.
Waiver
Even if we delay in enforcing these Sales Terms, we can still enforce them later. If we do not insist immediately that you do anything you are required to do under these terms, or if we delay in taking steps against you in respect of your breaking this contract, that will not mean that you do not have to do those things and it will not prevent us taking steps against you at a later date. A delay by us in enforcing one right we may have in relation to your default will not mean that we no right to enforce any subsequent default.
Severability
If a court or relevant competent authority finds a part of this Contract illegal or unenforceable the rest will continue in force. Each of the paragraphs of these terms operates separately. If any court or relevant competent authority decides that any of them are unlawful, the remaining paragraphs will remain in full force and effect.
Our Website
We own or are licensed users of all intellectual property rights in our website and all material and content on our website. You may use this site and the materials and content on our website for personal, non-commercial use only. All other use or reproduction of our website or materials or content on our website is strictly prohibited.
Our website is provided on an 'as is' and 'as available' basis without any representation made and we make no warranties of any kind, whether express or implied, in relation to our website. We make no warranty that our website will meet your requirements or will be uninterrupted, timely or error-free or that our website or the server that makes it available are free of viruses or bugs.
While we endeavour to ensure that our website is normally available 24 hours a day, we will not be liable if for any reason our website is unavailable at any time or for any period. Access to our website may be suspended temporarily and without notice in the case of system failure, maintenance or repair or for reasons beyond our control as set out above.
Data protection & privacy
Your privacy and personal information are important to us. Any personal information that you provide to us will be dealt with in line with our privacy policy, which can be accessed at www.lg.com/UK/privacy/, which explains what personal information we collect from you, how and why we collect, store, use and share such information, your rights in relation to your personal information and how to contact us and supervisory authorities in the event you have a query or complaint about the use of your personal information.
Third Party Rights
A person who is not party to these Sale Terms or the Contract shall not have any rights under or in connection with them under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.
Third Party Services
We collaborate with Digital River to perform many of the services related to payment processing, including card processing, disbursements, currency exchange, identity verification, fraud analysis, and regulatory compliance. (“Third Party Service”). By using a third-party service, you may also be subject to an agreement with the third party. See Digital River Terms of Sale here.
Applicable Law
The jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales apply exclusively these Sale Terms for the purchase of Products through our website, as well as any non-contractual disputes. English law will govern any dispute or claim, whether contractual or not.
Entire Agreement
We will rely on these Sale Terms and any document related to your purchase. While we accept responsibility for statements and representations made by our duly authorised agents, please make sure you ask for any variations from these terms and conditions to be confirmed in writing.
These Terms & Conditions were last updated on [*].