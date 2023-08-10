

Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to United Kingdom (mainland) residents aged 18 or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 (BST time zone) on 22nd June 2023 to 23:59 (BST time zone) on 8th August 2023.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase a selected (UK variant) LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (list detailed below) from LG.com/UK with 10% off the RRP price by entering code ULTRAGEARUKLEC at the checkout.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via LG.com/UK. Internet access is required for all online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary online, only through LG.com/UK. Internet access and a valid email address required for all online purchases.

3. During the Promotion Period, purchase a selected LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (detailed below) with 10% off the RRP only on LG.com/UK. To redeem this promotion, you must enter code ULTRAGEARUKLEC at the checkout.

4. Qualifying Products: The selected LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors qualifying for this Promotion are as follows:

49GR85DC-B.AEK

48GQ900-B.AEK

45GR95QE-B.AEK

38GL950G-B.AEK

38GN950-B.AEK

38GN950P-B.AEK

34GN850P-B.AEK

32GN600-B.BEK

32GP850-B.BEK

32GQ850-B.AEK

32GQ950-B.AEK

32GQ950P-B.AEK

32GR93U-B.AEK

27GN800P-B.BEK

27GP850-B.AEK

27GP850P-B.AEK

27GP95RP-B.AEK

27GQ50F-B.AEKQ

27GR75Q-B.AEK

27GR95QE-B.AEK

27GR93U-B.AEK

24GN60R-B.BEK

24GQ50F-B.AEKQ

5. Participating Ecommerce Channel: this Promotion is only available at LG.com/UK.

6. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Ecommerce Channel. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Participating Ecommerce Channel to determine stock availability.

7. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

8. The voucher code ULTRAGEARUKLEC cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

9. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of the Promotion (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).

10. The returns policy of the Participating Ecommerce Channel will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s). If any product purchased under the Promotion is returned, the refund will be credited to the original payment method and the refund will reflect the total price paid.

11. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

12. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of god, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

19. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

20. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

21. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

22. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.

23. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.