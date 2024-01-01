We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9Kg Dryer
All Spec
FINISH
-
Color/Finish
White
CAPACITY
-
Weight (Kg)
9
PROGRAMES
-
No. of Programs
9 Programs
-
No. of special options
9 Additional Options – Gentle, Quick, Buzzer off, Anti-Crease, Favorite, Time delay, Child Lock, More Time, Less Time
-
No. of Dry Options
9
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
SenseDry
Yes
-
Audible End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Heater
Multi-Level Control
-
Time Remaining / Status Indicator
Yes
-
Dry Time
16min/kg
SAFETY DEVICE
-
TP
Yes
-
Thermal Fuse
Yes
-
Thermostat
Yes
SENSE
-
Tempreature sensor (Thermistor)
Yes (2ea)
-
Moisture sensor
Yes
-
Door opening sensor
Yes
-
Water height Sensor
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Noise Level (dBA)
61.5 dB
DIMENSION
-
Weight (Kg)
45
APPENDIX
-
Rack
Yes
-
Accessary Hose
Yes
OTHERS
-
Dial Knob
Chrome
-
Water Tank
5 ℓ
-
Multi-Language
Yes
-
Start/Power Button
Silver Spray
