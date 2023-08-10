About Cookies on This Site

LG LQ60 43 inch Full HD Smart LED TV 2022
Product Information Sheet

LG LQ60 43 inch Full HD Smart LED TV 2022

Product Information Sheet
43LQ60006LA

LG LQ60 43 inch Full HD Smart LED TV 2022

(1)

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.

*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

A New Level of HD

LG's HD TVs display rich color, displaying your favorite content vividly and naturally.

α5 AI Processor Gen5 

Boost Your Viewing Experience

α5 AI Processor Gen5 enhances the LG HD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

LG Smart Cam

With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.

*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.

The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power, sky showtime's TOP GUN, and LG CHANNELS' leopard.
Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG UHD TV.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Cloud Game

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

Cloud Gaming

Get expanded access to your favourite games with Cloud Gaming compatibility through GeForce NOW.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD TV box packaging.

Greener for Better

LG HD TV's redesigned packaging uses single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

43LQ60006LA

43LQ60006LA

LG LQ60 43 inch Full HD Smart LED TV 2022

UK EU
Product Information Sheet