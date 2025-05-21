We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- Smart webOS platform with advanced AI functionality plus all your favourite streaming services
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
HDR10 Pro
Vibrant colours and brightness takes the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
The next generation of LG AI TV
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV
LG Soundbar is below an LG UHD TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favourite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*UA73 comes in a maximum of 65 inches and inches may vary by region.
Powerful Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.
FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE, which ensures visuals are as close as possible to their original form.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K UHD LED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1111 x 641 x 58.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
8.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD LED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Voice ID
Ready (requires Magic Remote)
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
-
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1111 x 641 x 58.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1250 x 760 x 128
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
12.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1111 x 708 x 292
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1107 x 292
-
TV Weight without Stand
8.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
9.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096340189
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
