65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

65UK6400PLF

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

Screen Size (in.)

65

Resolution

3840 x 2160

IPS Panel

Yes

Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Colour Gamut

Wide Colour Gamut

BLU Type

Direct

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)

VIDEO

HDR

4K Active HDR

HDR10 Pro

Yes

HLG

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Picture Master Processor

Quad Core Processor

Colour Enhancer

Dynamic Colour

Colour Accuracy

True Colour Accuracy

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Noise Reduction

NR

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mappng

HEVC

Yes

VP9

4K@60p, 10bit

AUDIO

Output

20 W

Channel

2.0 ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

One Touch Sound Tuning

Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote, not supplied with the television)

Adaptive Sound Control

Yes

Audio Upscaler

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ AI

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes (Built-in Google Assistant features require software update) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Google Home Compatible

Yes (Google Home device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Magic Remote required)

Universal Control Capability

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Ready (Not supplied with the television)

Quick Access

Yes

Focus Zoom

Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote, not supplied with the television)

Live Zoom

Yes

Universal Control

Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote, not supplied with the television)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote – not supplied with the television)
※ Support 10 languages : Korean, English (USA, UK, Australia, Canada), German, Italian, French, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Turkish, Russian

Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

Channel Advisor

Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Digital Recording

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

OSD Language

36 Languages

Block access to harmful site

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes (Side, HDMI 2)

USB

1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

Component

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Wi-fi Direct

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes (V4.2)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (TV)

20.6

Weight (TV + Stand)

22.1

Weight (W/Carton)

29.4

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1468 x 854 x 90

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1468 x 911 x 311

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1600 x 1035 x 207

VESA

300 x 300

EAN Code

8806098152360

ACCESSORY

Remote

L-Con

Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65UK6400PLF)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

