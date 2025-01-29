Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
98 Inch LG UHD UT91 4K Smart TV 2024
98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

98 Inch LG UHD UT91 4K Smart TV 2024

98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
98UT91006LA

98 Inch LG UHD UT91 4K Smart TV 2024

(6)
  • Front view with infill image
  • dimension view
  • detail view
  • Lifestyle view
  • Lifestyle view
  • Lifestyle view
  • Lifestyle view
  • Lifestyle view
Front view with infill image
dimension view
detail view
Lifestyle view
Lifestyle view
Lifestyle view
Lifestyle view
Lifestyle view

Key Features

  • Maximum wide immersion from an ultra big display
  • Fully optimized picture and sound with the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
  • Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
  • Cinema-worthy visuals and sound with FILMMAKER MODE
More
2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Award

Pocket-lint – webOS

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
2024 iF Design Award Logo.

Award

iF Design Award - webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Expand your view of every clear detail

All-new Ultra HD brings vibrancy to every colour on a breathtakingly large display.

*Screen image simulated.

Super Ultra Big Screen

Immerse deeper on the biggest LG TV

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

Experience the action in lifelike scale and detail on an ultra-big LG TV for a richer, more captivating view.

*Screen image simulated.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

Astonishing intelligence elevates your UHD experience

Our alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture on the biggest UHD display, for incredible scale that always looks sharp.

Find out More

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

AI Picture Pro

Every frame feels authentically lifesize

AI Super Upscaling for Ultra Big Screen

AI maintains sharpness across the big screen

AI Super Upscaling enhances content to fit the ultra-large display perfectly and look astonishingly crisp.

*98 inches on UT90 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling.
**AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
***Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Sound Pro

Hear sound as immersive as the screen

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Fill your space with true-to-life sound and screen


Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates


AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch


Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

HDR10 Pro

Illuminate the finest details on the largest screen

Immerse in a realm where colours radiate more intensely and brightness is adjusted for a sharply defined picture, achieved by HDR10 Pro.

A split-screen close-up image of a man's face is shown in a purple-tinged, shadowy room. On the left, "SDR" is shown and the image is blurry. On the right, "HDR10 Pro" is shown and the image is clear and sharply defined.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Cinema Screen

Maximise the view with a slimmer bezel

Achieve edge-to-edge immersion with a sleek bezel for a wider, fuller cinematic experience.

Two whales swim in a bluish galaxy among planets. The video slowly zooms out to reveal an LG UHD TV in a cozy living room.

*Screen image simulated.
**UT90 comes in a maximum of 98 inches.

A close-up of an LG TV screen showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.

webOS 24

Personalise your big screen experience

Enjoy TV made to match you with customisation features like My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.

Personalise your big screen experience Learn More

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

****The security update is supported until: 31/12/2028.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

The latest webOS for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colours are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Your TV knows what you love

An LG TV screen shows the My Profile display. In the top third, a banner for Tangible Wonders. Below the banner, the following buttons are displayed: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Below the buttons, the following logos are displayed: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now, and Udemy. Below the logos, 5 movie thumbnails are displayed under the text "Top picks for you". A cursor clicks on the initial 'S' in the top left corner. An LG Account drop-down menu opens and five names are displayed. The cursor clicks the second name as thumbnails and recommended contents on screen change.

My Profile

Your space is dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favourites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favourite playlists, or your home office.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control" is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" is displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favourite at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

An LG TV displays a movie, and the screen is divided so one half shows a movie and one side shows Spotify. The cursor clicks a button to bring up the Multi View settings panel and clicks the Live TV button, and the Spotify window changes to live sports coverage.

Multi View

Multiply your view,
multiply your fun

When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.

*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

Get total connectivity from your TV

An LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room, displaying a lion and lion cub. A man sits in the foreground with a smartphone in his hand displaying the same image of lions. A graphic of three neon red curved bars is displayed just above the smartphone pointing toward the TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly
onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Home Hub

Control your smart home
from one place

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.

******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

A rich array of content ready to watch

An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

LG Channels

Now showing free on LG

Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favourite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favourite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favourite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Optimal Match with LG Audio

The sleek soundbar fit for LG UHD

A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.
 

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG QNED together in synergy.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****UHD is compatible for WOW interface.

*****98 inches on UT90 feature WOW interface and WOW Orchestra.

Scale up movies and gaming

FILMMAKER Mode

Enjoy movie scenes in stunning scale

Immerse yourself in authentic scenes on a bigger scale. FILMMAKER Mode precisely delivers movies just as the director intended.

A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Maximise movie magic at home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 Pro ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate colour and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Dive full-speed into the action

Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K UHD LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    2182 x 1258 x 110.4

  • TV Weight without Stand

    61.2

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD LED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Basic, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes (except for Central Europe)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes (Built-in)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2028

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    2182 x 1258 x 110.4

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2395 x 1633 x 285

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    103.0

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    2182 x 1358 x 464.6

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1826 x 464.6

  • TV Weight without Stand

    61.2

  • TV Weight with Stand

    65.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    800 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096169407

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 