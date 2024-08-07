Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED evo C4 42" TV & T90S Earbuds
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG OLED evo C4 42" TV & T90S Earbuds

Product Information Sheet
OLED42C44LA.T90S

LG OLED evo C4 42" TV & T90S Earbuds

55" LG OLED C4 and USC9S LG Soundbar
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED42C44LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold

OLED42C44LA

42 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Plug & Wireless Connection

TV details

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

An image of LG OLED C4 facing 45 degrees to the left displaying a beautiful sunset with a boat on a lake, as TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket in a minimalist living space.

Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Experience the ultra-slim sensation

A minimalist design with narrow bezels ensures a clean presence for sleek elegance and your full focus.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Earbuds details

T90S earbus are floating against the red gradient background. Above them, Computer Bild, av magazin.de, and KOPHOERER.DE logos are shown.

T90S, the top pick of the tech critics

Graphene.
Ultra-new. Ultra-thin. Ultra-strong.

The T90S utilizes pure graphene to master a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. The T90S, featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, meets the true standard of high-end audio.

Sound of Dolby across all

 

The T90S now brings you Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking™ for all your devices. Dolby Virtualizer and Optimizer will make you feel the difference with its most immersive and natural sound.

The black T90S earbuds are float in infinite space. On the left, it shows a front view of the left earbud. On the right, right earbud is shown. In the middle, Dolby Atmos earbuds logo is shown, and the sound graphics are placed next to it.

*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

932 x 540 x 41.1

TV Weight without Stand

9.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

932 x 540 x 41.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1060 x 660 x 152

Packaging Weight (kg)

12.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

932 x 577 x 170

TV Stand (WxD)

718 x 170

TV Weight without Stand

9.8

TV Weight with Stand

10.1

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084731234

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED42C44LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED42C44LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED42C44LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED42C44LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED42C44LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

3D Sound Stage

Yes

apt-X Adaptive

Yes

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

UVnano

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless Charging

Yes

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

Talk Thru

Yes

# of Mic

4

EQ

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

Yes

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

3D Sound Stage

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

apt-X Adaptive

Yes

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

9

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

36

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Multi Paring

Yes

Swift Pair

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

UVnano

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

Charging Case

65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.7 g

Charging Case Net Weight

43.0 g

ACCESSORY

Charging Cable

Yes

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084703620

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(TONE-T90S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 