Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED evo C3 48" TV & T90S Earbuds
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG OLED evo C3 48" TV & T90S Earbuds

Product Information Sheet
OLED48C34LA.T90S

LG OLED evo C3 48" TV & T90S Earbuds

Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen

OLED48C34LA

LG OLED evo C3 48 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view

TONE-T90S

LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Plug & Wireless Connection

TV details

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

11 years later.
Still on top. 

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.

What makes  LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Brightness differs by series and size.

***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

 

AI Sound Pro

Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound

The movie theater comes home with AI Sound Pro. Heart-pounding, room-filling, crystal-clear audio surrounds you for a level of immersion that's virtually unheard of.

An overhead image of an LG OLED TV and the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Orange and turquoise waves connect the chip and the TV, and then bubbles depicting sound radiate from the screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

Earbuds details

T90S earbus are floating against the red gradient background. Above them, Computer Bild, av magazin.de, and KOPHOERER.DE logos are shown.

T90S, the top pick of the tech critics

Graphene.
Ultra-new. Ultra-thin. Ultra-strong.

The T90S utilizes pure graphene to master a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. The T90S, featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, meets the true standard of high-end audio.

Sound of Dolby across all

 

The T90S now brings you Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking™ for all your devices. Dolby Virtualizer and Optimizer will make you feel the difference with its most immersive and natural sound.

The black T90S earbuds are float in infinite space. On the left, it shows a front view of the left earbud. On the right, right earbud is shown. In the middle, Dolby Atmos earbuds logo is shown, and the sound graphics are placed next to it.

*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1071x618x46.9

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2027

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1071x618x46.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1373x735x162

Packaging Weight (kg)

20.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1071x675x230

TV Stand (WxD)

470x230

TV Weight without Stand

14.9

TV Weight with Stand

16.8

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300x200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087073232

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED48C34LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED48C34LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED48C34LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED48C34LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED48C34LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

3D Sound Stage

Yes

apt-X Adaptive

Yes

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

UVnano

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Wireless Charging

Yes

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

Talk Thru

Yes

# of Mic

4

EQ

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

Yes

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

3D Sound Stage

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

apt-X Adaptive

Yes

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

9

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

36

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Multi Paring

Yes

Swift Pair

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

UVnano

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm

Charging Case

65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.7 g

Charging Case Net Weight

43.0 g

ACCESSORY

Charging Cable

Yes

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084703620

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Unit Size (Φ)

9.8Φ (Graphene)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(TONE-T90S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 