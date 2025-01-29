Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV and USC9S Soundbar

  • 5 year extended warranty on this TV. Terms apply.

  • Free delivery

55 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV and USC9S Soundbar

OLED55C43LA.USC9S

55 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV and USC9S Soundbar

front view and Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer
dimension view
Ultra Slim PREMIUM TV stand
LG Brightness Booster
alpha9 AI Processor
WebOS
LG Magic Remote
world No.1 OLED TV
details view
Ultra Slim Design
lifestyle image view
lifestyle image view
lifestyle image view
lifestyle image view
Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels
  • 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • Partial return is not available
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED55C43LA TV

OLED55C43LA

55 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front angle view of LG Sound Bar USC9S and Woofer

USC9S

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1 channel USC9S 2024

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

Gold world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem with a spotlight on a black background with gold sparkly stardust filling the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Learn More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. An image of showing Brightness Booster with a side face of a white leopard. A side view of the Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

Synergy that completes a whole new experience

LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

*All Pictures shown are for illustaration purpose only. 

**It has an exclusive bracket that are compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45.1

TV Weight without Stand

14.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 187

Packaging Weight (kg)

21.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 757 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14.1

TV Weight with Stand

16.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096268155

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24 with NFC

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED55C43LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C43LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED55C43LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED55C43LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED55C43LA)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55C43LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

All Spec

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

CONVENIENCE

WOW Interface

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091940995

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

9 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

38 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(USC9S)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(USC9S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(USC9S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

