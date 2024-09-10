Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo C45 65" TV & US60T Soundbar
  • Free soundbar - Buy this TV and get a free soundbar

  • Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately. Free wall mount installation service available for this TV between 14 August - 10 September 2024. Select the wall mounting option while choosing your delivery option. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.

  • Free delivery and 5-year extended warranty T&Cs apply.

LG OLED evo C45 65" TV & US60T Soundbar

OLED65C45LA.US60T

LG OLED evo C45 65" TV & US60T Soundbar

65" LG OLED C4 and USC9S LG Soundbar
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED65C45LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold

OLED65C45LA

65 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar US60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US60T

LG Soundbar for TV with Cinematic Sound 3.1 channel US60T 2024

TV details

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

An image of LG OLED C4 facing 45 degrees to the left displaying a beautiful sunset with a boat on a lake, as TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket in a minimalist living space.

Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Experience the ultra-slim sensation

A minimalist design with narrow bezels ensures a clean presence for sleek elegance and your full focus.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Soundbar details

The LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Grand soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

                           *Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

TV Weight without Stand

16.6

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 950 x 200

Packaging Weight (kg)

26.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 880 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

16.6

TV Weight with Stand

18.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084571021

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24 with NFC

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65C45LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65C45LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED65C45LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65C45LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65C45LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

340 W

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

2.5 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

9.8 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

340 W

Number of Speakers

4 EA

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806098768189

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

What people are saying

