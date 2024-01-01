Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G4 OLED 65'' TV & USG10TY Soundbar
OLED65G46LS.USG10TY

LG G4 and GX Soundbar

TV details

A video opens showing the LG OLED G4 facing 45 degrees to the right with a purple and orange abstract artwork on screen against an orange backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 11 AI processor chipset.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

*Screen images simulated.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

Zero Gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

Clean looks at one with
the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Soundbar details

LG OLED G Series Matching Design

Blends with the LG OLED G Series

Complete LG OLED G with the Soundbar that matches it flawlessly and sits at one with the wall like art.

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG Soundbar and LG TV, mounts against the wall.

A close-up of the soundbar against the wall.

LG Soundbar and LG TV match together in a modern living space, showing musical performance.

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 420W 3.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated. 

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

 

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

 

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.   

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay). 

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

******Rear speakers are sold separately.

*******Screen images simulated.

Buy Directly from LG

