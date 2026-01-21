83 inch LG OLED AI C5E & USC9S Soundbar Bundle

Key upgrades of C5 vs. C4:

Here are the key standout improvements of C5 compared to the previous series:

1. Picture quality :

An upgrade from Alpha 9 AI processor Gen7 to Gen8, our processor's AI engine now analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but also enhanced facial expressions and depth.

The C5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you. It delivers an accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹

2. Sound quality:

Experience immersive surround sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels. AI intelligently fine-tunes your audio to make it feel like sound is omni-directional and the action is all around you.

3. Gaming :

The C5 series is equipped with G-Sync compatibility, supports up to 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and is ClearMR 9000 certified by VESA. Enjoy tear-free gaming on ultra-low latency and motion blur.²

4. webOS for AI :

Upgraded to webOS 25, the C5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment experience, just for you.

The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience, no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands.³

Key AI Features:

1) AI Voice ID : LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.⁴

2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard : Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you. / Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

3) AI Chatbot :Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting.⁵

4) AI Search :Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.⁶

5) AI Concierge :One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and history.⁷

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

²clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

ClearMR 9000: OLED C5.

³AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

Some features may require an internet connection.

AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

⁴Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

⁵AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

Internet connection required.

⁶Internet connection required.

AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

⁷Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

Menus displayed may be different upon release.

Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.