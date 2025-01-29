We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G5 Smart TV and 27ART StanbyME
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
- Up to 3X brighter visuals vs. conventional OLED TVs from Brightness Booster Ultimate
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Partial return not available
TV Details
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate
The alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 the new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than conventional OLED @10% window by Internal measurements.
*Peak brightness is 3X higher than non OLED evo except 97”.
Perfect Black even in bright or dark spaces
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, whether it's bright or dark around you.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED G5 models.
*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*100% Colour Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard colour volume as verified independently by Intertek.
*The LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.
*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
*LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.
Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro
AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
StanbyME Details
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
Have you ever seen a screen like ME?
*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.
-
StanbyME 27" Portable & Wireless Screen on a Stand with 3hr battery
-
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
Audio Output
-
10W
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Speaker Direction
-
Side Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v5.0)
-
HDMI Input
-
1
-
USB Input
-
1
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
N/A
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1265 x 207 x 580
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
23.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
621 x 1077 x 397
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
397 x 397
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
N/A
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.5
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806084632425
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1057 x 28.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
39
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
The security update is supported until
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
-
CI Slot
-
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1057 x 28.0
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2050 x 1210 x 253
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
54.4
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1115 x 321
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
501 x 321
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
39
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
44.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806096420683
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
