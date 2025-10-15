We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 inch OLED B4 TV + US40T Soundbar Bundle
OLED55B4ELA.US40T
()
Key Features
- Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K.
- Infinite Contrast for crisp visuals with dark blacks and bright whites.
- Enjoy upgrades for up to 5 years with webOS Re:New Program.
- Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro.
- Immersive 2.1ch surround sound.
- Partial refund is not available.
Products in this Bundle: 2
TV Details
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED AI stand apart?
alpha 8 AI Processor
Definitive intelligence at its core
The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Soundbar Details
Grand soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
**WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
WOW Interface
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features.
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
- 55 inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV 2024
- 2.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Stereo Sound US40T
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 45.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
14.3
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Family Settings
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
The security update is supported until
31/12/2028
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
CI Slot
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 45.9
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 172
Packaging Weight (kg)
19.5
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 772 x 235
TV Stand (WxD)
1057 x 235
TV Weight without Stand
14.3
TV Weight with Stand
14.5
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096172704
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
2.1
General - Output Power
300 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
USB
1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
WEIGHT
Main
1.65 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
Gross Weight
7.6 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806098768523
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1
Output Power
300 W
Number of Speakers
3 EA
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
35 W
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
