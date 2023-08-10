About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED B3 65 inch TV & VC23GA Smart Camera
OLED65B36LA.VC23GA

OLED65B36LA.VC23GA

TechRadar

TechRadar

OLED TV

"Its picture quality is nothing short of superb" - TechRadar - OLEDB3 - 10/23
Which? Award

Which?

OLED TV

"It’s just one percentage point away from our top-scoring TV of 2023". - Which? - OLEDB3 - 08/23
2 Products in this Bundle
Front view with LG OLED and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem.

OLED65B36LA

LG OLED B3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

VC23GA

LG Smart Cam
A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Excellence on Screen

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping refines what's in the frame by applying the optimal tone curve for more natural HDR, contrast, and detail.
 

A video showing a woman perched on the edge of a mountain. A straight line across the screen transforms into a wave, representing the tone curve that refines the picture.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound

AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 5.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Slimline Design

Blends In. Stands Out.

Inspire your interiors with the ultra-slim OLED that adds minimalist charm to your space.

An image of LG OLED B3 with a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking the city. LG OLED B3 on the wall of a modern room. The bottom corner of LG OLED B3's base.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65B3 and 55B3.

**Gallery Stand sold seperately.

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

What Makes OLED Different?



While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.



 

A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast. A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.


 

A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume

With 100% colour fidelity and volume, colours are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification. An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Your Life, Connected with LG Smart Cam

A woman is sitting on a beige sofa in a spacious living room and holding a laptop, having a video call on a large TV.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on 2 ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087072693

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1449x832x46.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1677x950x207

Packaging Weight (kg)

32.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1449x869x246

TV Stand (WxD mm)

559x246

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

24.0

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

25.0

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300x200

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65B36LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65B36LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED65B36LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65B36LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65B36LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Resolution

Full HD 1080p

fps

30 fps

Angle view

71˚

Microphone

Built in

Cable Length

1.5m

Connection

via USB Type-C (USB 2.0)

Sensor

2.8 um (GC20A3T 2MP)

ISP

Fullhan 88 series

Lens

F2.0 (angle 71.1)

Focus type

Fixed

Camera size (mm)

8.5 x 8.5 x 5.2

Diag. Sensor size (inch)

1 / 2.9

DIMENSIONS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

80 x 35.4 x 23.1 mm

Packing Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

125.5 x 53.4 x 81.1 mm

WEIGHTS

Product Weight (g)

38g

Packing Weight (g)

190g

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(VC23GA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

