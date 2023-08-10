About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED C3 65" TV & SK1D Soundbar
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OLED C3 65" TV & SK1D Soundbar

Product Information Sheet
OLED65C34LA.SK1D

LG OLED C3 65" TV & SK1D Soundbar

2 Products in this Bundle

SK1D

LG SK1D Soundbar
Front view with LG OLED evo, 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED65C34LA

LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

TV details

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

 

Brightness Booster

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter²,³ than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm⁴, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*Brightness differs by series and size.

Ultra Slim Design

Boundary-Defying Dimensions

Sleek in virtually every way. LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with almost invisible bezels⁶ for a screen with no boundaries. Watch its slim dimensions, refined over 10 years of design iterations, harmonize with your space.

An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Images show he TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. A cursor clicks on the initial in the top right corner and switches to another profile.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favourite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix⁵, Paramount+, SkyShowtime, Disney+⁶, Prime Video⁷, Apple TV+⁸, and LG Channels.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Soundbar details

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)1

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Adaptive sound control analyzes content in real time. When ASC detects that you are listening to Dialog it automatically adjusts to allow you crystal clear dialog, when it senses action it raises the sub for more impact.
Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume1

Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume

LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes your sound at any volume level and maintains precise frequencies at all times. This provides the appropriate sound balance regardless of the volume.
TV Matching Design, complementary perfection1

TV Matching Design, complementary perfection

In simplistic elegance, allow the Soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand1

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the Soundbar. The Soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
Control with your TV Remote1

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).
All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

950 x 71 x 47

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

1012 x 170 x 145

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.47

Gross Weight (Kg)

4.1

Material - Mainset - Front

Mold

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold / Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Jersey

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Container Quantity - 20ft

1020

Container Quantity - 40ft

2040

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

2312

Matching TV Size

Over 43 inch (2016 LG TV)

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.0ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

100W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50W x 2

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

2.2 inch

Main - Impedance

4ohm

CONNECTIVITY

General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

Yes

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes (Playback)

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

Dot LED

LED Indicator Colour

Red (Stand By) + White (3)

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

Yes

User EQ

Yes (App)

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto Sound Engine - Default

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

Yes/No

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adapter (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main - Power Consumption

27W

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Simple / Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA5(Black)

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Box Type

Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087072785

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1441x826x45.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1600x950x200

Packaging Weight (kg)

26.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1441x880x230

TV Stand (WxD mm)

470x230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

16.6

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

18.5

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300x200

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

