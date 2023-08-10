About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED C3 65" TV & VC23GA Smart Camera
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.

What makes  LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Brightness differs by series and size.

***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

 

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.

AI Sound Pro

Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound

Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Brightness Booster

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² ³ than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm⁴, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*Brightness differs by series and size.

Your Life, Connected with LG Smart Cam

A woman is sitting on a beige sofa in a spacious living room and holding a laptop, having a video call on a large TV.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

ACCESSIBILITY

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

AUDIO

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

SMART TV

ThinQ

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Sports Alert

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Who.Where.What?

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Weight (kg)

27.9

Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)

1600x950x200

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1441x826x45.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1441x880x230

TV Stand (WxD mm)

470x230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

16.6

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

20.0

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300x200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087959871

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65C36LC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec

GENERAL

Resolution

Full HD 1080p

fps

30 fps

Angle view

71˚

Microphone

Built in

Cable Length

1.5m

Connection

via USB Type-C (USB 2.0)

Sensor

2.8 um (GC20A3T 2MP)

ISP

Fullhan 88 series

Lens

F2.0 (angle 71.1)

Focus type

Fixed

Camera size (mm)

8.5 x 8.5 x 5.2

Diag. Sensor size (inch)

1 / 2.9

DIMENSIONS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

80 x 35.4 x 23.1 mm

Packing Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

125.5 x 53.4 x 81.1 mm

WEIGHTS

Product Weight (g)

38g

Packing Weight (g)

190g

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(VC23GA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

