65 inch LG OLED evo C5E TV & US60T Soundbar Bundle

UKEU
TV
UKEU
TV

65 inch LG OLED evo C5E TV & US60T Soundbar Bundle

OLED65C5ELB.US60T
Front view of LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
Key Features

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8.
  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail.
  • 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues.
  • Brighter visuals from the new light boosting algorithm of Brightness Booster.
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote.
  • Partial return is not available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED65C5ELB

65 inch LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV 2025
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar US60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US60T

3.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Cinematic Sound US60T

TV Details

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, colour, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Next-level visual detail with the brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Perfect Black & Colour whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

Perfect Colour

100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colourful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Colour as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Colour Fidelity and 100% Colour Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Colour certification mark.

*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Soundbar Details

The LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Grand soundscapes surround you

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen. An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. An image of the LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are Concert, News, and Movie icons.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

40W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.2 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

16.6

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 950 x 200

Packaging Weight (kg)

26.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 880 x 230

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

16.6

TV Weight with Stand

18.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096409282

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GB

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Dismantling information(OLED65C5ELB)
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65C5ELB)
UK DoC(OLED65C5ELB)
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65C5ELB)
Product information sheet (OLED65C5ELB)
GPSR Safety Information(OLED65C5ELB)
Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

3.1

General - Output Power

340 W

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

2.5 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

9.8 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

340 W

Number of Speakers

4 EA

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806098768189

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

UK DoC(US60T)
GPSR Safety Information(US60T)
WEB INFO(US60T)
