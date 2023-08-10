LG OLED G3 65" TV & VC23GA Smart Camera

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors⁴ that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture², so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. Advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty³.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo G3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a tiger with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED G3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop. An image presenting One Wall Design shows LG OLED evo G3 flush against the wall in a grey industrial living space.
*Screen images simulated.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/75 G3.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
Behold the World-Leading Brilliance of10 Year’s Innovation
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
*Screen images simulated.
AI Sound Pro
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² than before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*70% brighter applies to 55/65/75 G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
Your Life, Connected with LG Smart Cam
A woman is sitting on a beige sofa in a spacious living room and holding a laptop, having a video call on a large TV.
-
LG OLED evo G3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
-
LG Smart Cam
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087073638
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1441x826x24.3
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1600x970x172
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
32.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1441x878x245
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
432x245
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
23.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
28.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300x300
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
-
Resolution
-
Full HD 1080p
-
fps
-
30 fps
-
Angle view
-
71˚
-
Microphone
-
Built in
-
Cable Length
-
1.5m
-
Connection
-
via USB Type-C (USB 2.0)
-
Sensor
-
2.8 um (GC20A3T 2MP)
-
ISP
-
Fullhan 88 series
-
Lens
-
F2.0 (angle 71.1)
-
Focus type
-
Fixed
-
Camera size (mm)
-
8.5 x 8.5 x 5.2
-
Diag. Sensor size (inch)
-
1 / 2.9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
80 x 35.4 x 23.1 mm
-
Packing Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
125.5 x 53.4 x 81.1 mm
-
Product Weight (g)
-
38g
-
Packing Weight (g)
-
190g
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
