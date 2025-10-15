About Cookies on This Site

77 inch OLED B4 TV + US70TR Soundbar Bundle

UKEU
TV
UKEU
TV

77 inch OLED B4 TV + US70TR Soundbar Bundle

OLED77B4ELA.US70TR
Front
Dimensions
Details
Processor
Technology
Updated webOS
Remote
OLED No 1
Backports
Lifestyle
Lifestyle Sports
Viewing angle
Lifestyle Movie
Front view of LG Soundbar US70TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front
Dimensions
Details
Processor
Technology
Updated webOS
Remote
OLED No 1
Backports
Lifestyle
Lifestyle Sports
Viewing angle
Lifestyle Movie
Front view of LG Soundbar US70TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K.
  • Infinite Contrast for crisp visuals with dark blacks and bright whites.
  • Enjoy upgrades for up to 5 years with webOS Re:New Program.
  • Total Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket.
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker.
  • Partial return is not available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

OLED77B4ELA

77 inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV 2024
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar US70TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US70TR

5.1.1 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Rear Speakers US70TR

TV Details

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

The LG OLED B4 facing 45 degrees to the left with a green and orange abstract artwork on screen against a green backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 8 AI processor chipset.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

*Screen images simulated.

LG has remained the world's number 1 OLED TV brand for 11 years: Emblem illuminated in spotlight against a black sky backdrop with golden stardust sparkles.

LG has remained the world's number 1 OLED TV brand for 11 years: Emblem illuminated in spotlight against a black sky backdrop with golden stardust sparkles.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Learn More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED AI stand apart?

The alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. A side view of the slimline design as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.

The alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. A side view of the slimline design as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.

alpha 8 AI Processor

Definitive intelligence at its core

The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

LG's alpha 8 AI Processor 4K glowing with orange light below, with circuit board lines extending from it

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

1.5x

Faster AI Performance

2.3x

Improved Graphics

1.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

An LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

An LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

Optimal audio worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Enchanting soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

LG QNED Matching Design

Blends beautifully with LG QNED

Appreciate the visual harmony of LG QNED and the all-new Crest Design LG Soundbar for refined interiors.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar . LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against a cream wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket. The TV is playing a video of a woman singing in a recording studio. Below the TV, there is a modern geometric wooden stand. LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV on a wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket in a cozy and dimly lit living space with children's toys. The TV is playing a video of a little boy playing the cello.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar . LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against a cream wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket. The TV is playing a video of a woman singing in a recording studio. Below the TV, there is a modern geometric wooden stand. LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV on a wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket in a cozy and dimly lit living space with children's toys. The TV is playing a video of a little boy playing the cello.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1719 x 989 x 50.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

22.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1719 x 989 x 50.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1839 x 1130 x 200

Packaging Weight (kg)

33.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1719 x 1057 x 319

TV Stand (WxD)

1403 x 319

TV Weight without Stand

22.9

TV Weight with Stand

23.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096172674

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED77B4ELA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77B4ELA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED77B4ELA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED77B4ELA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED77B4ELA)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77B4ELA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.0 kg

Rear Speaker (x2)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

15.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806098762149

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(US70TR)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(US70TR)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US70TR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

