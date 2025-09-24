77 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, World's first transparent & true wireless OLED TV

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Key Features

  • World’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Modular design
  • alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
More
2024 CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation logo.

CES Innovation Awards - Best of Innovation

Video Display

TIME Best Inventions 2024 logo.

TIME Best Inventions

A new take on the subtly attractive TV

USA Today Top Picks CES 2025 logo.

USA Today - Top Picks CES 2025

OLED T

iF Design Gold Award 2025 logo.

iF Design Award - Gold Winner

OLED T

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

Digital Imaging & Photography, Embedded Technologies

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

Content & Entertainment

iF Design Award Winner logo.

iF Design Award - Winner

OLED T

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

World’s first transparent and true wireless OLED TV with 4K wireless video & audio transfer 

Whales swim up against a left corner of LG SIGNATURE OLED T as the water level lowers to reveal the transparent screen. The frame zooms out to show LG SIGNATURE OLED T standing in the foyer in front of people sitting on the couch as the whales continue to swim across the transparent screen revealing a city skyline against an evening sky.

See the unseen part of life

With the world’s first transparent true wireless 4K OLED TV with 4K wireless video & audio transfer, experience the WOW factor that goes beyond expectations, from transparency to a black backdrop for fine resolution.

Make your space surreal

Different scenes showing the surreal visuals when the LG Signature OLED T is in transparent mode. A cityscape with fireworks, a bird picking out something from a small tree, and fishes inside a massive aquarium. All these scenes look like they're happening in real life, but it is revealed that it's just visuals coming from the LG Signature OLED T's screen, blending with the actual background in reality.
LG Signature OLED T featured in three different living rooms. In each of these beautiful spaces, the LG Signature OLED T is in transparent mode, the visuals on the TV seemingly floating in mid-air, adding a touch of sophistication to the room.

LG Signature OLED T featured in three different living rooms. In each of these beautiful spaces, the LG Signature OLED T is in transparent mode, the visuals on the TV seemingly floating in mid-air, adding a touch of sophistication to the room.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefines what's possible, offering a breathtaking and truly surreal viewing experience.

Different angles of the T-Contents on the LG Signature OLED T in transparent mode. One shows a close-up of the information bar. The other showcases the LG webOS icons seemingly floating in mid-air. The other one shows a visual of a moon that blends with the actual evening horizon outside the window.

Different angles of the T-Contents on the LG Signature OLED T in transparent mode. One shows a close-up of the information bar. The other showcases the LG webOS icons seemingly floating in mid-air. The other one shows a visual of a moon that blends with the actual evening horizon outside the window.

T-Contents introduces groundbreaking visuals. Transparent display provides future-forward content interaction.

T-Curtain Call

Seamless transition from transparent screen to black screen, all in 4K OLED

Watch content blend seamlessly into your space in transparent mode. Or switch over to black screen mode for breathtaking 4K OLED quality.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a transparent screen with a green tree. The shade is drawn up as the season changes to winter and snow falls on the tree.

*The T-Curtain Call feature in LG SIGNATURE OLED T TVs is enabled by physical shading.
*The changing scenes in this video are simulated for illustrative purposes.

T-Contents

Designed for transparent screens, made to blend with reality

Experience the future of technology through content only a transparent screen can deliver, bringing an augmented reality feel with T-Home, T-Objet, and T-Bar

 

View information in new ways

The T-Bar elevates information display with a refined design. Stay informed effortlessly with the news, weather, date, and more laid out to be as visually pleasing as possible.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*Some changes have been made to the UI design and configuration of webOS Home to optimise transparent screens.
*T-Objet and T-Bar provides various screen settings/modes for your convenience.
*T-Contents are available in both transparent and black screen.

Open Space

A new centerpiece for your décor

Design beyond your see-through display with the new transparency. Choose a TV that disappears at your own will, exclusively for you.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T displays a moon depicted above a shore on the transparent screen. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T sits in the middle of a room with a cliff side view that looks out to the sea. On the right is a bed and a lounge chair.

True wireless innovationsets you free

Maximize your space with an unmatched freedom of placement. Experience visually lossless 4K picture and immersive sound with the world’s first transparent and true wireless OLED TV.

LG Signature OLED T sits in the middle of a modern living room depicting a dancer. Zero Connect Box is placed on a small table next to the couch.

Our Zero Connect Box broadcasts 4K visually lossless picture quality with low latency. Eliminate cable clutter and enjoy various content without the inconvenience of complicated wired setups.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Modular shelf exhibits
the ultimate refinement

Finesse your space with a purchase of a modular unit. Exclusive composition for a viewing experience just as unique.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a cat jumping across the transparent screen as it shows the interior space behind simultaneously. Objects are placed to the right and left attachment of the modular shelf. Another transparent TV is placed against the window framing the winter scenery outside the house. On the screen are falling flower petals. Coming back to the LG SIGNATURE OLED T in the first scene, the screen now shows three pottery objects going from blurred lines to the solidified object.

Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying an abstract background on a transparent screen. Left corner of a LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the T-Bar showing time and weather against a metropolitan background.

*Modular shelves are sold separately.
*LG SIGNATURE OLED T modular shelves can be placed to the right or left of the TV and can be taken apart based on customer preference. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.

Outstanding premium image and audio clarity

LG’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K lights up in blue, purple gradient amidst colorful bolts shooting out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further.

LG’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K lights up in blue, purple gradient amidst colorful bolts shooting out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further.

alpha 11 AI
Processor Gen2

An intelligence with ultimate refinements. Optimisation down to every pixel and sound tuned to its intended pitch.

Visual precision in translucent detail

OLED brilliance in a Transparent TV for richer content. Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE™ leaves no room for distortion.

Rich sound flows from transparent screen

Dolby Atmos uplifts the acoustics to fill up the designated space for an immersive cinematic adventure.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Modular shelves are sold separately.
*The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.
*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.
*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation on reducing stuttering, low input lag and flicker free.
*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

Print

Key Spec

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • Display Type

    4K Transparent OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1768 x 1044 x 260.8

  • TV Weight without Stand

    60.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Transparent OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes (Built-in)

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x3

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1768 x 1044 x 260.8

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2100 x 1380 x 605

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    124.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1768 x 1663 x 638

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1768 x 638

  • TV Weight without Stand

    60.3

  • TV Weight with Stand

    70.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    N/A

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096421130

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Premium Magic Remote PM24 with NFC

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

  • Multi Tuner

    Twin Tuner

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

