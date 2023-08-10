About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED evo M3 83" TV & S95QR Soundbar
LG OLED evo M3 83" TV & S95QR Soundbar

Product Information Sheet
OLED83M39LA.S95QR

LG OLED evo M3 83" TV & S95QR Soundbar

(3)
2 Products in this Bundle
Front view with sub woofer and rear speakers

S95QR

LG S95QR Soundbar

OLED83M39LA

LG OLED evo M3 83 inch Smart TV 2023
2023 CES Innovation Awards logo

Award

CES 2023 Innovation Awards

LG OLED M3 Best of Innovation
What Hi-Fi site logo

Award

What Hi-Fi? (01/2023)

LG M3 Wireless OLED

" a centrepiece in a living space."

The first and only wireless OLED reinvents TV

LG OLED meets the Zero Connect Box and becomes a new genre of TV — the world's first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV, LG OLED M Series¹.

*The phrase "world's first wireless OLED" refers to OLED televisions with 120Hz 4k connectivity. 

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism², refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

Self-lit OLED 4K

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their most brilliant potential when they shine without the dull glow of a backlight. Experience the deep dark blacks of Infinite Contrast, colors true to nature with rich tones and hues, and a design slimmer than what's possible on traditional LCD TVs.

*Screen images simulated.

Zero Connect

Embrace wireless interior design freedom

LG OLED technology, refined over 10 years, meets a wireless¹ design that let you design your space how you like.

An image of LG OLED M3 on the wall of a cozy room with a dog and a person enjoying the streamlined view. A close up of a person connecting a cable to the Zero Connect Box. A side view of LG OLED M3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED M3 on a floor stand in a modern city apartment with the Zero Connect Box on a marble side table.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. A cursor clicks on the initial in the top right corner and switches to another profile.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, sports updates, and notifications from one place.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

Quick Card

Find apps, content recommendations and more, dedicated to different interests such as music, gaming or home office in one place.

A video shows a gallery featuring images of a cartoon dragon with differing contrast, brightness, color, etc. Two images are selected and then merged to create a personalized image settings profile.

AI Picture Wizard

AI Picture Wizard sets your ideal picture based on chosen images and deep learning.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

Sights and sounds come to life

Dolby Vision

Filmmaker Mode™

Entertainment

Spellbinding cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The true picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless libraries of entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix³, Paramount+, Disney+⁴, Prime Video⁵, Apple TV+⁶, and LG Channels.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

4K Passthrough for Lossless Resolution

The LG Sound Bar S95QR delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

 

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/96/91/86/81. TV may require a software update.

**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Truly Immersive 9.1.5ch Ultimate Sound

9.1.5 Channel Audio, 810W power, triple front up-firing channels, 3-channel rear up-firing speakers, and a subwoofer – LG Sound Bar S95QR is the complete package with clear and immersive sound for an upgraded surround sound experience.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Sound Bars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment.Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A chip image of DSP chip

LG sound bar S90QY and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.



Best Match with LG TVs

Connect an LG Sound Bar with LG TV for the
most immersive audio experience.

Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Sound Bar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyse the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.

**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

1.Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

2.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

3.Netflix streaming membership required.

4.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.

5.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

6.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Key Spec

Number of Channels

9.1.5

Output Power

810 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

Main

1200.0 x 63.0 x 135.0 mm

Rear Speaker

159.0 x 223.0 x 142.0 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

All Spec

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

78W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

33W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

5.03 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

4.08 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Gross Weight

25.3 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091662026

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1200.0 x 63.0 x 135.0 mm

Rear Speaker

159.0 x 223.0 x 142.0 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

9.1.5

Output Power

810 W

Number of Speakers

17 EA

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

2

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(S95QR)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(S95QR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED83M39LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83M39LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED83M39LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED83M39LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED83M39LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

OLED83M39LA.S95QR

LG OLED evo M3 83" TV & S95QR Soundbar

Product Information Sheet