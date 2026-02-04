About Cookies on This Site

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor Bundle

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor Bundle

100QNED86A6.34GX900
Front view of 100 Inch LG QNED evo AI 4K Smart MiniLED TV 2025 - Stand version 100QNED86A6. Along with the LG UltraGear OLED 34GX900A-B Monitor.
Key Features

  • TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • TV - Precision Dimming Technology ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Monitor - 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) 21:9 UltraWide OLED display
  • Monitor - 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • Partial return is not available
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

100QNED86A6

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor, WQHD Display, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 0.03ms (GtG), Black - 34GX900A

34GX900A-B

34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

TV Details

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Every Colour Redefined for Immersive Viewing
on a Grand Scale

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.

Intertrek certification for 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3.

Intertrek certification for 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

 

 

 

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colours.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional colour, brightness, and contrast.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional colour, brightness, and contrast.

*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.

*Configuration of MiniLED lighting will vary by model. Image for illustration purposes only.

Monitor Details

UltraGear™ OLED GX9 Logo image.
34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An LG UltraGear monitor feature overview showcasing its 21:9 WQHD OLED display with 3440x1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 certification, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate, DTS HeadPhone:X stereo speakers with 7W output per channel, and versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and USB-C supporting 65W power delivery.

An LG UltraGear monitor feature overview showcasing its 21:9 WQHD OLED display with 3440x1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 certification, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate, DTS HeadPhone:X stereo speakers with 7W output per channel, and versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and USB-C supporting 65W power delivery.

DISPLAY

34-inch WQHD OLED

21:9 UltraWide 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400

& DCI-P3 98.5%

SPEED

0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

& 240Hz Refresh Rate

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

TECHNOLOGY

DTS HeadPhone:X

LG Switch

OnScreen Display

Tap anchor-display

Tap anchor-display


UltraWide view with deep black OLED

The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED represents boldly darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%), ensuring vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 34GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2230 x 1277 x 49.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2390 x 1620 x 285

Packaging Weight (kg)

102.8

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2230 x 1372/1324 x 434

TV Stand (WxD)

380 x 434

TV Weight without Stand

65.9

TV Weight with Stand

75.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096460139

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(100QNED86A6)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(100QNED86A6)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(100QNED86A6)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(100QNED86A6)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (100QNED86A6)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(100QNED86A6)
All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y25

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

33.9

Size [cm]

86.2

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.231 × 0.231 mm

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1200000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Response Time

0.03ms (GTG)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

800R

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250cd/㎡

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

275cd/m²

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR True Black 400

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4 (DSC)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

784.1x580.4x291.8mm(UP)/ 784.1x470.4x291.8mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

784.1x358.3x167.1mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

927 x 295 x 550mm

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.4kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.2kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15.1kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

USB-C

YES

Display Port

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
External Power supply ErP(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(34GX900A-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34GX900A-B)
