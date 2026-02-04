We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED TV + 34 inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor Bundle
100QNED86A6.34GX900
()
Key Features
- TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
- TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- TV - Precision Dimming Technology ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- Monitor - 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) 21:9 UltraWide OLED display
- Monitor - 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- Partial return is not available
TV Details
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.
*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.
*Configuration of MiniLED lighting will vary by model. Image for illustration purposes only.
Monitor Details
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
DISPLAY
34-inch WQHD OLED
21:9 UltraWide 800R
DisplayHDR True Black 400
& DCI-P3 98.5%
SPEED
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
& 240Hz Refresh Rate
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
TECHNOLOGY
DTS HeadPhone:X
LG Switch
OnScreen Display
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED represents boldly darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 34GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
- 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
- 34" LG UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 65W), Black
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
The security update is supported until
31/12/2029
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
40W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.2 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
2230 x 1277 x 49.9
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2390 x 1620 x 285
Packaging Weight (kg)
102.8
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
2230 x 1372/1324 x 434
TV Stand (WxD)
380 x 434
TV Weight without Stand
65.9
TV Weight with Stand
75.6
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096460139
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
33.9
Size [cm]
86.2
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.231 × 0.231 mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
800R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x580.4x291.8mm(UP)/ 784.1x470.4x291.8mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x358.3x167.1mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
927 x 295 x 550mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.4kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.2kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.1kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Purchase this bundle and receive the free monitor worth £999. While stock lasts.
Recommended Product