Bundle: 50% off US70TR Soundbar and free wall-mounting bracket
Wall mount installation service available for this TV. Select the wall mounting option while choosing your delivery option. Terms apply.
LG QNED86 55" TV & US70TR Soundbar & BT5 bracket
TV details
It's all about the new QNED
Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
Explore LG QNED's new innovations
Outstanding intelligence for QNED elevates your TV experience
Immersion from within. Our advanced alpha 8 AI Processor 4K auto-optimizes audio and picture quality to sync to you.
*Screen image simulated.
Intelligence that refines the QNED experience
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Night
Day
Make your TV experience yours
Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.
"webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under ""Top picks for you."" "
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
See bright and lush colours burst to life
Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colours, even more vivid than the world around you.
*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Color.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as certified independently by Intertek.
Sleek design integrates into your interior
Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
Set your sights on colossal victories
Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Soundbar details
A virtual layer creates lifelike sound
Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.
*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.
**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
***Screen images simulated.
****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Captivating sound all around
Experience the immersion of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X fill your room with a 500W 5.1.1ch surround sound system, subwoofer, and rear speakers.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Screen images simulated.
*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.
**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels.
***Screen images simulated.
Bracket details
Screen images simulated. Refer to the images in the gallery for an accurate representation.
Soundbar matching bracket for
LG QNED TV
This bracket is used to seamlessly connect a compatible LG soundbar with compatible LG QNED TV. Only applicable when wall-mounting the TV - the TV will not stand upright when this bracket is fitted. To wall-mount the TV a separate TV wall-mount bracket is required (not included - sold separately).
Spec
Two components of WOW Bracket set upright on a beige background. The width, height, and depth is labeled and displayed by arrows. At the bottom, the following specs: Width 231.3mm, Height 257.8mm, Depth 120.5mm.
How to install LG Soundbar bracket on LG QNED TV
55 inch LG QNED86 AI 4K Smart TV 2024
LG Soundbar Bracket for QNED TV - BT5-1P
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1. channel US70TR 2024
Key Spec
Display Type
4K QNED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
QNED Colour
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Audio Output
20W
Speaker System
2.0 channel
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
TV Weight without Stand
15.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
QNED Colour
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 187
Packaging Weight (kg)
24.2
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 786/746 x 260
TV Stand (WxD)
500 x 260
TV Weight without Stand
15.5
TV Weight with Stand
19.3
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
AUDIO
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
20W
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
CI Slot
1ea
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Family Settings
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Multi View
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in)
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096004357
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
405 x 174 x 316
Gross Weight (Kg)
3.5Kg
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.9Kg
Main (W x H x D / mm)
359.5 x 276.8 x 120.3
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal (SPCC)
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Metal (SPCC)
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
●
GENERAL
System Model Name
BT5-1P
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
Carton Box Type
Flexo
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
Key Spec
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Music
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Sports
Yes
Game
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
1
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
Optical
1
USB
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
Pass-through
Yes
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
VRR / ALLM
Yes
120Hz
Yes
HDR10
Yes
Dolby Vision
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
Main
3.0 kg
Rear Speaker (x2)
2.1 kg
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
Gross Weight
15.4 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806098762149
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
