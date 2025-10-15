We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 inch LG QNED AI QNED8E TV & US40T Soundbar Bundle
Key Features
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8.
- New AI button with advanced functions, plus voice control on the AI Magic Remote.
- Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour.
- Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro.
- Immersive 2.1ch surround sound.
- Partial refund is not available.
TV Details
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 Colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Soundbar Details
Grand soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
**WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
WOW Interface
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features.
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
- 55 inch LG QNED AI QNED8E 4K Smart TV 2025
- 2.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Stereo Sound US40T
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
14.9
All Spec
SMART TV
The security update is supported until
31/12/2029
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Full Web Browser
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 716 x 29.7
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 152
Packaging Weight (kg)
19.6
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1236 x 783 x 257
TV Stand (WxD)
1074 x 257
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
TV Weight with Stand
15.3
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
20W
Speaker System
2.0 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Auto Calibration
Yes
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096419045
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GB
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
2.1
General - Output Power
300 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
USB
1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
WEIGHT
Main
1.65 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
Gross Weight
7.6 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806098768523
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1
Output Power
300 W
Number of Speakers
3 EA
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
35 W
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
