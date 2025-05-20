Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 4K Smart TV 2025
UK EU

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • 5 year extended warranty on this TV. Terms apply.

  • Soundbar offer: Up to 60% off selected Soundbar (enter postcode to see options). Discount automatically applied at Checkout.

  • Trade-Up and receive £150 off at checkout. Terms apply.

55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 4K Smart TV 2025

UK EU

55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED93 4K Smart TV 2025

55QNED93A6A
  • Front view of LG QNED evo QNED93 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • Stand view
  • Ports
  • AI picture and sound pro
  • LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
  • Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
  • Zero Connect
  • The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
  • A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
  • Epic sport
  • Quality movies
Front view of LG QNED evo QNED93 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Stand view
Ports
AI picture and sound pro
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
Zero Connect
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
Epic sport
Quality movies

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button with advanced functions, plus voice control on the AI Magic Remote
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
More
T3 Logo.

Award

LG QNED93, T3, 03/2025

It’s very bright, that’s for sure – and it has a fairly game stab at creating true black, too.

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Colour Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

Picture Quality webOS 25 Design Sound Quality Epic Movies & Games

All New Dynamic QNED Colour 

With LG’s new and unique wide colour gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid colour on your screen.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor

Ultra-bright visuals with outstanding detail, contrast, and precision through MiniLED and Precision Dimming Technology. 

 

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast.

*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards. 

*Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.

The smarter and faster NEW alpha AI Processor from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favourite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar.

*QNED92 comes in a maximum of 85 inches and inches may vary by region.

Slim Design

Add a modern touch with a sleek design that blends into your space gracefully.

LG QNED TV standing above a TV drawer in a modern living space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, red and orange.

LG QNED TV standing above a TV drawer in a cozy living space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in orange, yellow, purple and pink.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

 

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Living room with an LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG QNED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates. 

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

Advanced Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.

 

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG QNED TV. VRR logo and a 144Hz logo are on the upper right corner.

*QNED92 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*QNED92 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Best QNED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE that adapts to surroundings to preserve visuals and keep it as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*QNED92 does not support Ambient FILMMAKER MODE.

LG QNED92 and LG QNED85 TVs are side by side. Colorful artwork that highlights the new vivid and vibrant color reproduction technology of LG QNED are on their screens. ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI logo is also present.

Meet the All-New
QNED evo

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application. 

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1226 x 709 x 57.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    12.5

All Spec

SMART TV

  • The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1226 x 709 x 57.9

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1560 x 830 x 128

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    18.8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1226 x 776 x 325

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    324 x 325

  • TV Weight without Stand

    12.5

  • TV Weight with Stand

    13.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

  • CI Slot

    1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096416082

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 