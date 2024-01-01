We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 inch LG QNED80 4K & US70TR Soundbar
TV details
It's all about the new QNED
Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
Explore LG QNED's new innovations
Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within
Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.
*Screen image simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.
Make your TV experience yours
Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.
webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
Sleek design integrates into your interior
Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
See it just as directors dreamed it
Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.
A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Soundbar details
Enchanting soundscapes surround you
A virtual layer creates lifelike sound
Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.
*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.
**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
***Screen images simulated.
****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Captivating sound all around
Experience the immersion of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X fill your room with a 500W 5.1.1ch surround sound system, subwoofer, and rear speakers.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Screen images simulated.
*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.
**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels.
***Screen images simulated.
-
65 inch LG QNED80 4K Smart TV 2024
-
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1. channel US70TR 2024
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
QNED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
QNED Colour
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
USB Input
-
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
CI Slot
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806084573131
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
29.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 904 x 295
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Main
-
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
3.0 kg
-
Rear Speaker (x2)
-
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.7 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
15.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806098762149
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
